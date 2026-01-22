New medieval RPG becomes hot property overnight, but dev maintains it isn't just a Kingdom Come Deliverance clone

Not really sure you can stake a claim on the Middle Ages, lads. Kingdom Come Deliverance fans have been quick to criticize new medieval RPG, Knight's Path, for being, in their eyes, too similar to Warhorse's 2025 epic. Turns out, in fact, that anything striving for historical accuracy (even if there are wyverns in this one) will tend to look similar - that's probably why you're interested in it.

Knight's Path released a trailer yesterday, and it got a lot of attention. The YouTube video has garnered a very respectable 260k views at the time of writing, and the X video has been seen by a whopping 2.3 million. That's a fair chunk of people, no matter how you cut it, and the numbers aren't lost on developers.

The devs posted on X that they were "overwhelmed" with the response to the Knight's Path trailer, and seemed genuinely thrilled that so many people had connected with what it showed. For those few who haven't seen Knight's Path, it is an action RPG set in the Middle Ages. You play as a disgraced noble who has to work their way back up the ranks.

Combat looks methodical, well-paced, and packs a wallop. The Steam page describes a strong emphasis on timing, positioning, parrying, and countering, and the video does a great job in showing the night and day difference between the inept beginner you start as and the master swordman you become.

Mooring your aesthetic to medieval realism is always going to get people talking, though. Cries of "Not hating, just saying it kinda looks like a KCD2 mod" and "This look 100% like Kingdom Come Deliverance, even the engine and color grading. Same Dev or rip off?" rang out in the comments, which prompted the developer to acknowledge these concerns.

One of the dev comments noted that Knight's Path "comes from the same place of respect for history, medieval architecture, and armor [as KCD2]. Any similarities do not come from copying, but from drawing from the same real-world past." The comparisons largely look aesthetic, as Knight's Path is set in a low fantasy world; one that looks to have been conceived by people's beliefs at the time - beliefs that the world was much bigger and much more fantastical than it actually was.

There is no set release date for Knight's Path, but there is a very early combat concept demo available on Steam called Knight's Path: The Tournament - at this point, though, that is two years old, and the combat looks quite different from what we were treated to in the most recent trailer.