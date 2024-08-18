Roguelike deckbuilders are constantly released on Steam, so standing out from the pack is quite tricky. However, Knock on the Coffin Lid has significantly pulled away from the competition, becoming an instant hit at launch. Now, barely two weeks after it officially hit Steam, the developers have announced the game’s first major DLC update.

At first glance, Knock on the Coffin Lid clearly draws significant inspiration from other roguelike games like Slay the Spire. While the comparison certainly makes sense, Knock on the Coffin Lid has its own style, making it stand shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the genre’s very best.

The game has been a hit on Steam thanks to its successful blending of the grimdark fantasy tale and unique deckbuilding mechanics. Knock on the Coffin Lid incorporates a narrative focus not typically seen in the roguelike genre, and they manage to nail it by adding decision-making and mature dialogue.

Knock on the Coffin Lid developers RedBoon has now unveiled the game’s first DLC, Nightmares of Millenis. Even better, the DLC package will be free for early adopters who purchased the game before the official release. For those who missed out, Nightmares of Millenis will have to be bought separately at a price that hasn’t been announced yet.

Knock on the Coffin Lid: Nightmares of Millenis is scheduled to be released in April 2025.

Despite players still sinking their teeth into the depths of the base game by discovering new characters, classes, and deckbuilding intricacies, developers at RedBoon already have even more content on the way.

