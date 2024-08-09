Standing out among the best roguelike deckbuilders on Steam is becoming an increasingly tough proposition, but newcomer Knock on the Coffin Lid is a striking grimdark fantasy tale that quickly grabs attention. Infusing the now-familiar gameplay of hits like Slay the Spire into a sinister story of death and resurrection, Knock on the Coffin Lid marries tactical card-based gameplay with an intriguing narrative and plenty of gorgeous artwork.

Knock on the Coffin Lid comes from indie studio RedBoon, and opens with a simple but sinister premise. You, unfortunately, are dead. Or rather, you were. Waking among the cold stone of a crypt far from your home, you’re greeted by a sinister figure who introduces himself as Mortis. What does he want, you ask? “Just go home,” comes the reply, “I’ll tell you when we meet again.” Thus begins a journey across a map inspired by the best roguelike games such as FTL, where you must pick and choose your path.

Along the way, you’ll meet accomplices and potential allies, as well as those with more devious intent. You’ll also be thrust into combat against all manner of fantastical foes – bear-riding assassins, warrior goblins, giant spider-ladies, and much more besides. You’ll have to build out a powerful deck, studying synergies and acquiring artifacts to further enhance your potential if you hope to survive.

Of course, while death may have been the start of your journey, it certainly isn’t the end. Each time you fall, you’ll be returned to the crypt whence you began. Your tale is much more than mere survival, too: as you progress, you’ll uncover clues to the identities of the three playable characters, who themselves also encompass a range of 12 distinct subclasses.

The intrigue only deepens as you look into the fate of the Northern Gate, where the young ruler Sigizmund has taken up the throne in the wake of his brother’s untimely death. But perhaps fate sees a different leader ahead. Whomever’s shoulders that job falls upon, your actions will likely help to shape the fate of the realm and the many races that vie for survival and supremacy within it. But are your decisions truly your own, or is the hand of Mortis guiding you from the shadows?

If Hades has you craving a little more narrative focus from your roguelikes, Knock on the Coffin Lid certainly promises some exciting stakes. From the smaller moments of anguish, anger, and audacity to its grander overarching plot, there’s a lot to unpack. Wrap all that in some spectacular production value with excellent art, animation, voice work, and music, and you’ve got a story game that’s certainly worth a look.

Knock on the Coffin Lid is out now on Steam with a 20% launch discount available until Thursday August 22. That means you can expect to pay $19.99 / £15.59 if you buy it now, or $24.99 / £19.49 after the sale ends. Whether you’re already convinced or are simply curious to find out more, you can do so on Steam.

