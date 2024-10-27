Of all the Dark Souls challengers we’ve seen over the years, Kristala has to be one of the most immediately appealing. It’s gorgeous to look at, with vibrant environments and colorful fantasy foes that would feel right at home in the world of Elden Ring. It’s got fast-paced combat, parries, and traversal reminiscent of Sekiro. But, most importantly, it’s got cats – or cat people, at least – and gives you full customization control over your furry protagonist’s look, clan, and abilities. Launched via early access in June, Kristala’s second chapter has just arrived, and you can pick the game up cheaply to celebrate.

Kristala chapter two adds a lot more than just more story content, although that’s certainly a big part of the appeal, with new NPCs to meet and quests to complete. A new biome has been added to the RPG featuring two wild areas and a capital city, Myr, which plays home to the Myrtuna clan of necromancers.

There’s another new playable clan, the Tandara, which specializes in ice magic – so expect some powerful frosty spells to make the most of, and a new Tandaran leveling tree to boost their potency. There are also new mechanics introduced for the Feline skill tree, extra traversal options including a wall run and directional slide, and more weapons and armor sets to get your hands on.

You’ll need them all, too, as there are new enemy types and some additional bosses to watch out for including a special bonus boss fight that will arrive on Halloween. If you’re curious to jump in for the first time, a Steam sale discount means you can grab the game for cheap and check out everything it has to offer right away.

Kristala chapter two is out now on Steam. To celebrate, you can pick up the game at a 31% saving until Tuesday November 5, meaning you’ll pay just $20.69 / £17.24. You can also download a free demo if you want to try it out before you buy.

Fancy something else? Try out another of the best soulslike games on PC, or – for those of you with a particular craving for a specific brand of combat – the best sword games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.