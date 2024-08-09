Without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most criminally-underrated games of 2024 so far is Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. While there hasn’t been much mainstream chatter about it, and Steam player count numbers have looked fairly underwhelming, I’m happy to see that Capcom’s strategic action game has hit a very impressive milestone of 500,000 players. In celebration of that achievement, a free update has just dropped for all players that bestows them with three brand new Talismans, including one that’s inspired by Okami.

This hybrid of a hack-and-slash and a strategy game not only has exquisite tactical gameplay, but it looks the part too. Everywhere you look in Kunitsu-Gami, stunning environments and incredibly detailed enemy types are there to deliver a visual delight. Our very own Lauren gave it a glowing 9/10 score in our Kunitsu-Gami review, and only Destiny 2’s The Final Shape expansion has come in with a higher score this year so far.

Now, less than a month on from launch, Capcom has proudly revealed that half a million players have jumped into the game. Of course, the fact that it’s one of the best Game Pass games will be a factor – the game hit the service immediately on day one – but it’s still a great milestone to hit.

As a thank you, a surprise free update has been pushed live that gives all players three new Talismans, which are game-changing items that provide you with various buffs and benefits. They are called Jubilee, Dancing Crane, and Amaterasu.

The latter may be a name you recognize, and that’s because it’s the protagonist from Okami, Capcom’s critically-acclaimed action adventure game from way back in 2006. The design of the Talisman (which is exquisite, by the way) also depicts Amaterasu.

To further commemorate the game’s big milestone, the first episode of a behind the scenes documentary series has also been released.

Even if you’re not a massive strategy game enthusiast, Kunitsu-Gami is definitely a game to check out. There are very few excuses not to give it a go – if you’re subbed to Game Pass, it’s sitting in your library waiting. Or, you can head to its Steam page where a free demo awaits you.

