Launched on Friday, Capcom’s brand-new strategy action RPG Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess has been making waves as something totally fresh thanks to its unique genre splicing and beautiful art direction. Yet, upsettingly, it seems to be flying under the radar for Steam players.

In our Kunitsu-Gami review, our very own Lauren Bergin gave it an outstanding 9/10 and described it as “a must-play and a ready-made cult classic.” The strategy game has also scored well elsewhere, earning a solid 79% on Metacritic and a ‘very positive’ Steam rating. It blends hack-and-slash action with strategic tower defense and boasts a gorgeous art style that draws directly from Japanese folklore. Despite all these pros, the number of people playing Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess on Steam doesn’t quite match up with the rave reviews.

According to SteamDB, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess has only hit a peak of 2,038 players so far. Concurrents hardly tell the full story, never mind the fact this isn’t the worst opening for a new IP from a major publisher we’ve seen, but we here at PCGN want to bring a few extra eyes to a game you really should be playing. Did I mention there’s an in-game Okami crossover?

Hopefully word of mouth will help Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess find its audience as time goes on, as the game is genuinely something special. If you don’t quite believe the hype, there’s a free demo available over on its Steam page for now.

