Brutal new shooter Kusan is a mix of Cyberpunk 2077 and Hotline Miami

There’s a certain style of game that operates on the level of a slick action movie set piece. Doom and its 2016 reboot accomplish this through energetic, gore soaked gunplay, as does Cyberpunk 2077 in its best and most propulsive gunfights. Hotline Miami, though, is probably the best example of this design sensibility, its fast paced combat puzzles accompanied by loud cartoon visuals and a pounding, insistent soundtrack. The upcoming Kusan City of Wolves looks like it could be the latest entry to this loosely defined subgenre — which has kept it on our radar since we first noticed it — and now you can take an early look at it thanks to a new Steam playtest.

Kusan City of Wolves is an indie game from creator Circlefromdot that’s heavily inspired by Hotline Miami. From its overhead viewpoint and combat design down to its (more literally) animal headed characters, Kusan revives the style of play established by Dennaton Games’ landmark 2012 project. Considering it’s been nearly a decade since Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number launched in 2015, though, a spiritual successor that channels its particular brand of ultraviolence is welcome.

Of course, the feel of Kusan City of Wolves’ sci fi combat will help determine whether it makes as strong an impression as the games it’s influenced by, which means anyone interested will want to try out its newly launched playtest.

This playtest will be available from today until August 2, and it’s open to all players who click ‘Request Access’ on its Steam page. Take a look at the game by heading over to its page right here.

