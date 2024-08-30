There aren’t enough dinosaur games. Sure, last year gave us co-op shooter Exoprimal and its waves of vicious raptors, and there’s Ark: Survival Evolved and Jurassic World Evolution 2 to go back to, but the prospect of spending time with prehistoric creatures is such a good fit for videogames that it’s puzzling there aren’t more options starring them. Fortunately, a new game called Kyoryu has just been announced, and it’s looking to fill the dinosaur-shaped hole in our lives with a portrayal of a young T-Rex navigating a post-apocalyptic Tokyo.

Kyoryu is a third-person action-adventure game that follows Tori, the genetically modified son of a much larger Tyrannosaurus, as he sets out to learn about the now vanished human species by exploring the perilous ruins of a destroyed Tokyo. This involves venturing out into a now overgrown version of the city where survival requires Tori to fight and sneak past other dinosaurs on his journey. As the trailer shows, Kyoryu looks to include environmental puzzles that complicate Tori’s quest as well.

Kyoryu also seems to take notes from games like Stray, which casts players as a cat exploring a sci-fi future, and the post-apocalyptic, animal-filled urban landscapes of Tokyo Jungle. Kyoryu, though, is focused on exploring the relationship between the father and son dinosaurs – the story is inspired, per its Steam description, by creator Benjamin Mulot’s memories of his own late father.

