Sydney-based developer Video Games Deluxe, best known for its work on L.A. Noire, says it is “working exclusively on projects for Rockstar” after an Instagram post suggested it was in development of a new project titled Snowden House. The studio, founded by Team Bondi head Brendan McNamara after the original team’s closure, also worked on virtual reality spin-off L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files.

A now-deleted post shared to Instagram by composer Freyja Garbett read, “From the creators of L.A. Noire comes Sowden House, a psychological thriller set in 1940s L.A. that will have you questioning your sanity.” The post led to much speculation about a potential upcoming PC game from the team behind the hit detective adventure.

In July 2020, Video Games Deluxe confirmed it was working on a new “triple-A open-world title in VR for Rockstar.” Now, in a new post shared to the studio’s LinkedIn page (via VGC), the studio shares a statement addressing the Sowden House rumors.

“We are working exclusively on projects for Rockstar,” the team writes. “We commissioned some music from a local composer, Freyja Garbett, for a VR project that we were working on a number of years ago when between projects.”

Of the commissioned piece in question, Video Games Deluxe says, “It is based on a case from L.A. Noire that did not make the cut but was more of a tech demo than anything else. We have no idea whether this will ever see the light of day but we decided to finish the score commission to support a local composer.”

That’s the extent of the statement so far, with Video Games Deluxe not elaborating further on what these projects are. I’d love to see another game in the style of L.A. Noire, whether that be in a similar setting or just another detective game altogether, but for now we’ll have to wait on any potential future details.

