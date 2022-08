Landmark is getting combat, monsters and “consensual” PvP

Building fantasy castles, futuristic bunkers and huge treehouses is a lot of fun – but people do love a good fight. That’s why SOE is revealing combat for Landmark at SOE Live right now.

Expect armour – designed for both fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts – that’s tailored for different playstyles, dangerous monsters living in the deep and “consensual” PvP.