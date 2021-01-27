Tomb Raider is getting a Netflix series from The Witcher: Blood Origin writer

Lara Croft has made oodles of appearances in games and films, but now she’s coming to Netflix, too. That comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which explains that the streaming service is upping its “anime offering” with a new Tomb Raider adaptation. Hm.

The series will pick up after Square Enix’s recent Tomb Raider reboot trilogy, which ran from 2013 to 2018, and was put together by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal. There aren’t many details available past that right now, but we know it’s being written and executively produced by Tasha Huo, who is also a writer on The Witcher: Blood Origin series that’s coming Netflix’s way. Oh, and it’ll be unrelated to the ongoing series of films starring Alicia Vikander.

The Hollywood Reporter also says that Netflix is working on an animated series based on King Kong called Skull Island. The plot sees a group of shipwrecked characters trying to escape a dangerous island, a Skull Island, if you will. It takes place after the Kong: Skull Island film, and “comes ahead of March’s upcoming Godzilla versus Kong movie”.

The writer behind Underwater, Brian Duffield, is working on it alongside the studio behind Castlevania.

