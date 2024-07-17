As new Last Epoch patch notes arrive, developer Eleventh Hour Games says it’s working to address cheaters following a recent gold duplication exploit. The Last Epoch Harbingers of Ruin update has kicked off its second seasonal cycle, and the RPG’s player count is surging once again on Steam. Now, as it rolls out Last Epoch patch 1.1.2 with some changes to the new Nemesis system, EHG says it’s working to maintain the economy as it tackles those exploiting a gold dupe bug.

“We have had an exhilarating week, celebrating your victories and lamenting your defeats,” the Last Epoch developer writes in its latest update. “We cheered on every attempt at Aberroth we could find. We watched in sadistic glee as he demolished the hardcore leaderboard. Spending that time with the community is a once in a lifetime magic, and it is humbling to say the least.” Despite the successful launch of the new season for the RPG, however, a way to duplicate gold using player-to-player trading has led to the temporary removal of the feature.

“The integrity of Last Epoch’s player economy remains paramount to our mission of creating an amazing ARPG experience,” EHG says. “We wish to thank you, the community, for bringing this to our attention promptly. We detected the exploit and [have] temporarily disabled player-to-player trading via a server-side flag, while we investigate further. We’ve also increased our monitoring and are taking action against abusers. These actions have already had a positive impact, as we see prices across the bazaar stabilizing.”

“We do take exploits of any kind seriously and will be moving swiftly to administer bans or suspensions where needed,” it explains. “Currently, we do not have a timeline on re-enabling player-to-player trading – but we will keep you updated as we can. Thank you for your continued support of Last Epoch and may your Nemesis drop many Legendaries.”

As for the Nemesis system, which allows you to take on a particularly tough enemy for big rewards or delay the fight for a greater potential payout later on, it’s being adjusted slightly in the latest update, Last Epoch patch 1.1.2. The base spawn rate has been increased by 15%, but the enemy will now no longer spawn if the items it’s carrying are 15 or more levels above your current zone level, preventing you from accessing huge gear leaps quickly.

Furthermore, once you’ve encountered a nemesis in zones of a given level four times, they’ll no longer appear in areas of that level or below. That should prevent players from hanging around in early zones for powerful drops. To avoid this issue happening during regular play, EHG has also adjusted the levels of several early areas.

The full patch notes also include a range of bug fixes, UI updates, and controller improvements, with more planned for the near future. Chief among them is that ability tooltips will now round their mana cost to the nearest 0.1 rather than simply rounding up to the nearest whole number. That should avoid any confusion with skills that require specific mana cost thresholds to be reached.

