New Last Epoch patch notes are here for the second cycle of the excellent ARPG. Since its launch at the start of the year, developer Eleventh Hour Games has continued to polish its Diablo 4 rival with even more new ideas, and its new season has already seen many players return to action. Now, a new Last Epoch update addresses some of the biggest issues as EHG responds to player feedback.

The second seasonal cycle for Last Epoch kicked off a couple of weeks ago, and it brought plenty of new features such as a short-range evade for all classes, a new Nemesis system offering plenty of ways to earn powerful gear, and its first pinnacle boss fight. While it’s been a great time to come back to the RPG, this new patch has even more improvements to make the late game a lot more fulfilling.

The biggest change is a new corruption catch-up system. The way this works is that if you get one timeline up to the 300 corruption milestone in the endgame Monolith of Fate, you can then start a fresh empowered timeline and quickly boost it straight to 296 corruption, making it dramatically faster to boost up additional timelines after the first.

Elsewhere, the Nemesis UI has been improved, and the most notoriously deadly members of the new system – the Froststeel Nemesis, the Stormsteel Nemesis, and the Poison Nemesis – are all being nerfed slightly. In particular, you’ll no longer suffer the poison pool effects after the Nemesis has already been defeated.

There’s also been a pretty dramatic round of balance changes made to enemies. There are too many to list here, but across the board Eleventh Hour Games is reining in some of the more frustrating enemies that can feel a little unfair to fight, especially for hardcore players who can easily lose their character to an unexpected round of burst damage. Elder Gaspar’s infamous tri-elemental beam has also seen its hitbox reworked to better fit its visuals.

Finally, there are a few other minor tweaks, UI improvements, and bug fixes. Perhaps the most welcome, as someone who has been playing Sentinel in the new Last Epoch cycle, is that the sound effect for the Shield Bash skill has been “changed when the cooldown is removed to be less repetitive and annoying to hear in rapid succession.” My ears are certainly very thankful for that one.

