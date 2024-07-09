Diablo 4 competitor Last Epoch is surging after massive update

Over the last decade or so, smaller studios have often been able to create takes on styles of games originated by bigger, better funded teams. We’ve seen Stardew Valley take over where Harvest Moon left off, Palworld introducing fresh ideas to the Pokemon formula, and Shovel Knight, Celeste, and Hollow Knight compete with Metroid and Mario. This is also true with the action RPG formula established by Diablo, with even Blizzard’s own Diablo 4 facing stiff competition from the likes of Path of Exile and, most recently, Last Epoch. As its player count shows, the latter game continues to find a huge audience, its numbers of active players surging now that its latest update has launched.

Last Epoch has just received a massive update that both adds to and refines the action RPG game. This patch, dubbed Harbingers of Ruin, introduces what creator Eleventh Hour Games refers to as a fresh ‘cycle’ of the game, bringing in new Pinnacle and Harbinger bosses, a nemesis system, a new evade ability, new faction, and new items, “hundreds of balance changes,” and more.

These changes have been made based on feedback from Last Epoch’s audience, which seems to be paying off if the player surge the game’s currently experiencing on Steam is anything to go by. At the time of writing, Last Epoch has jumped from a peak player count of 4,439 yesterday to 67,259 players in game right now. Compared with its 24 hour peak of 71,727 players, it seems like the Harbingers of Ruin update and a discount is having a positive effect.

If you want to see what all the fuss is about, Last Epoch is 20% off ($27.99 USD / £23.60) from now until Thursday July 11 on Steam. Grab a copy right here.

Or, if you’d rather take a look at other options, check out our top games like Diablo and fantasy games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.