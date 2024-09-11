With the Diablo 4 DLC just a month away and the Path of Exile 2 beta a month after that, ARPG lovers might be wondering where Last Epoch fits in. Its spectacular success following the 1.0 launch in February 2024 has poised it to become a potential third pillar of the genre, but developer Eleventh Hour Games has been relatively quiet on its future plans of late. Now, with a mid-season reset imminent, the developer announces plans to push back its next major update in order to integrate more dramatic upgrades with Last Epoch patch 1.2.

“Over the last week, we have been reading and discussing your feedback about our announced plans for the event cycle launching September 19,” the Last Epoch developer writes in a post to the game’s forum. The planned Last Epoch mid-cycle reset is set to arrive alongside the RPG’s first major event, Imperial Uprising, and includes a fairly hefty list of new additions including 20 additional shrine types, loot lizards, a stash tab priority system, search improvements, and quality-of-life updates for dungeons.

Beyond that patch, however, the team is considering what comes next. “As always, we are working closely with community feedback to identify the best path forward for future updates to Last Epoch,” game director Judd Cobler writes, “and it’s clear that the community is eager for key improvements: expanded end-game content, better onboarding for new players, dungeon improvements, continued performance optimizations, and, of course, more balance and variety.”

“Instead of focusing on some of the originally planned content for patch 1.2, we will prioritize delivering on the key improvements listed above,” Cobler continues. “To achieve this, we’ll be moving much of the content originally planned for patch 1.3 into patch 1.2 and deliver a large, rescoped patch in the first quarter of 2025.”

Cobler admits that the so-far irregular duration of Last Epoch’s seasonal cycles “is not ideal” and that the team wants to “aim for more consistent cycle cadence going forward. However, we believe that prioritizing these high-demand updates will provide more value than adhering to a strict schedule at this stage.”

The team is also continuing to run a survey for feedback on the cycle reset. The decision has been understandably divisive between players who are interested in trading and say an economic reset is mandatory to make coming back worthwhile, and those who are sad that their current characters will be moved across to the legacy side. It’s worth noting, however, that if you are someone who has no interest in trading, you can still access the full set of 1.1 features and the Imperial Uprising event while playing as a legacy character.

“Thanks again for your support of Last Epoch, for taking the time to give your feedback, and for helping make the game the best it can be,” Cobler concludes. “Keep an eye out for some additional polls and surveys coming soon so your voice can be heard for future developments. Our team is excited and working more efficiently and better than ever to get the next big updates for Last Epoch in your hands.”

