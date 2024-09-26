Bounty hunting is a career that I’m sure is far more exciting in videogames than it is in real life. Most games turn it into a head-hunting affair of blasting foes until you get the one you want, whereas in reality it’s probably more to do with parole violations. Nevertheless, the dream of bounty hunting in gaming is still strong, and games like Last Helion show there’s a lot of life left in that career path, especially when it’s happening in space. What’s more, it has a free demo you can play right now.

Last Helion is one of those titles that really does seem to set out to do something novel in gaming. While bounty hunting sci-fi action-adventure games have existed for a long time, this mixes it up with a spot of extraction shooter DNA threaded through it. While yes you’ll be grabbing bounties, heading out into the universe to slaughter any who stand in your way, you’ll also be using those missions as a chance to grab some loot. As with all extraction shooters, you’ll need to make it back to your extraction point alive in order to get out with everything you’ve earned, otherwise you lose everything.

Looking like a cross between the original Helldivers crossed with action RPGs, Last Helion is bright, colorful, and not ashamed at sending you waves of enemies to massacre as you try to fulfill your missions. Grab enough stuff and complete enough bounties and you’ll be able to upgrade your home base and spaceship, allowing you more missions, combat options, and upgrades.

Developer TruePlayers also promises a storyline threaded through your adventures, with galactic order imperiled by some mysterious something, with only you able to find out exactly what’s going on and potentially put a stop to it.

If all that sounds like your kind of thing, you can play the free demo for Last Helion now. Simply head over to Steam to give it a try, and see where your galactic career takes you.

