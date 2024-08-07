Take one glance at the list of new Steam releases on a given day, and you’ll find some epic indies that are getting really experimental when it comes to mashing up genres and aesthetics. Last Spartan is one such game that’s in the pipeline, as it pits Spartan warriors against Lovecraftian foes, and throws deck-building and dice-rolling elements into a heavily-replayable roguelike strategy game. Whew, that’s a lot of mashing. If that sounds like a bit of you, then you’ll be pleased to hear you won’t have too much longer to wait for it, as its release date has just been confirmed.

While there are loads of unique-feeling roguelike games out there right now, the rate at which new ones are arriving doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Even if your gameplay is on point, standing out can be hard, but I don’t think Last Spartan will have to worry too much on that front.

It’s stunning depiction of Ancient Greece, it’s totally jacked Spartan protagonist, and the striking designs of some of the Lovecraftian characters you’ll face was enough to immediately grab my attention when I came across it. From a gameplay perspective, too, things look extremely interesting.

In keeping with the Spartan theme, the game features a pool of 300 unique enemies and encounters. There are also 300 artifacts that you can collect throughout your time with the game.

Ahead of the turn-based encounters, you get to pick an allegiance with one of the Greek gods who will bless you with certain buffs and abilities. You’ll also get to craft your own set of dice made out of the abilities you want to take into battle. So, although you are building your own deck, there will be an element of surprise and randomness as to what elements you’ll receive every time you roll one of the dice. It sounds like there is a really impressive amount of content and replayability here and some equally-impressive combat depth.

Last Spartan will launch on Steam on Friday, November 1, but a free demo will be available before then. If you want to learn more about it and wishlist it, you can do so here.

