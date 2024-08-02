Underplayed realistic strategy game Last Train Home cheaper than ever

Last Train Home has one of the most unique—and most harrowing—premises in the strategy game genre. Set just after the conclusion of the First World War, it channels the desperation of Frostpunk and This War of Mine with the troop management of a Commandos or XCOM 2 to create something entirely its own. It’s also been very well received since it launched last autumn, currently holding an 86% or Very Positive rating on Steam, which makes its current, massive discount well worth checking out for anyone looking for a novel take on the genre.

Last Train Home is a strategy game based on the perilous journey through Siberia taken by a legion of Czechoslovak soldiers trying to return home after the Great War’s conclusion, navigating the battlefields of the burgeoning Russian Civil War all the while. On their journey, the legion travels on an armored train that provides them with shelter and some respite from the fighting then raging across their path back to the newly formed Czechoslovakia.

Accomplishing the legion’s goal requires both management and combat. When battle begins, a squad can be deployed and controlled in tactics focused encounters. Back on the train, the soldiers can be upgraded and provided with equipment or assigned to jobs like item creation, cooking, and healthcare. Players will also need to upgrade the train itself and manage supplies by engaging in trade with groups encountered on their homeward trip.

Last Train Home is discounted by 50% from now until August 15, knocking its price down to $19.99 USD/ £17.49. Grab a copy right here.

