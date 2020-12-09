Here’s the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule – when every season 11 update goes live

If you’re a League of Legends fan you’ll know that, approximately every couple of weeks, the multiplayer game receives a hefty update – around 25 a year, overall. Usually packed with shiny new Champion skins, a batch of Champion, item, and rune balance changes, fixes, and occasionally new or returning game modes, plus more, LoL patches are a hugely important part of the MOBA game. As such, it’s worth knowing when they’re due to launch. Handily, we now know when every patch of League of Legends season 11 is scheduled to debut.

As posted by Riot Games on the game’s support site, the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule kicks off with League of Legends patch 11.1 on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

There are no exact release times detailed, but based on most of the 2020 updates, we can guess that – for the most part – the maintenance times will begin at around 03:00 PT for NA servers, 05:00 GMT for EUW servers, and 03:00 CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours. However, you’ll need to check each set of patch notes to find out exact timings.

Speaking of which, each patch hits the League PBE for a round of testing before it heads to the live game, so we can get an idea of what’s on the way beforehand. Be sure to check out our patch notes for each update, which we keep updated with everything you need to know ahead of launch.

Without further ado, here’s the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule (via Riot Games):

League of Legends patch 11.1 – Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.2 – Thursday, Jan 21, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.3 – Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.4 – Thursday, Feb 18, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.5 – Wednesday, Mar 3, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.6 – Wednesday, Mar 17, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.7 – Wednesday, Mar 31, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.8 – Wednesday, Apr 14, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.9 – Wednesday, Apr 28, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.10 – Wednesday, May 12, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.11 – Thursday, May 26, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.12 – Wednesday, Jun 9, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.13 – Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.14 – Wednesday, Jul 8, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.15 – Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.16 – Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.17 – Wednesday, Sep 1, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.18 – Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.19 – Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.20 – Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.21 – Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.22 – Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.23 – Wednesday, Nov 23, 2021

League of Legends patch 11.24 – Tuesday, Dec 8, 2021

It’s worth noting, as Riot highlights, that the above can change and isn’t set in stone – but the studio says that if a patch is delayed within 48 hours of its scheduled launch date, it’ll flag this on its website.

While you wait for 2021 to roll around, be sure to take a look at our handy LoL tier list and rundown of the best League of Legends Champions to play in each role if you’re on the lookout for some pointers.