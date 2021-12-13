Here’s the League of Legends 2022 patch schedule – all season 12 release dates

If you’re a League of Legends fan, you’ll know that the MOBA game regularly receives hefty patches full of new champion skins, balance changes, and more. These arrive roughly once every two weeks – usually mid-week – and get a good round of testing on League’s public beta environment (PBE) over the fortnight or so leading up to their live debuts.

While they can vary in scale, with some patches ushering in significant new events and content while others focus more on a core set of adjustments to fine tune gameplay balancing, they’re always a really important part of the game. As such, it’s important for fans – veterans and newbies, alike – to get an idea of when each patch is coming, and what’ll be in it when it drops. The good news is, we’ve got you covered.

Riot Games has now unveiled the League of Legends 2022 patch schedule, which kicks off with League of Legends patch 12.1 on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Below, we’ve laid out all of the release dates for the League of Legends patches coming up in 2022 for season 12, and when our regular patch notes go up we’ll link them below, too, so you’ve got all you need to know in one place.

There are no exact release times given but, based on how they usually arrive, we can guess that the maintenance times will begin at around 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours. However, you’ll need to check each set of patch notes to find out exact timings.

Without further ado, here’s the League of Legends 2022 season 12 patch schedule (via Riot Games):

League of Legends patch 12.1 – Tuesday, January 4, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.2 – Wednesday, January 19, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.3 – Tuesday February 1, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.4 – Tuesday, February 15, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.5 – Tuesday, March 1, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.6 – Tuesday, March 29, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.7 – Tuesday, April 12, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.8 – Tuesday, April 26, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.9 – Tuesday, May 10, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.10 – Tuesday, May 24, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.11 – Tuesday, June 7, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.12 – Wednesday, June 22, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.13 – Tuesday, July 12, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.14 – Tuesday, July 26, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.15 – Tuesday, August 9, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.16 – Tuesday, August 23, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.17 – Wednesday, September 7, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.18 – Tuesday, September 20, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.19 – Tuesday, October 4, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.20 – Tuesday, October 18, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.21 – Tuesday, November 1, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.22 – Tuesday, November 15, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.23 – Tuesday, December 6, 2022

It’s worth noting, as Riot highlights, that the above isn’t set in stone and release dates can be subject to change – but the studio says that if a patch is delayed within 48 hours of its scheduled launch date, it’ll flag this on its website.