Old AF League of Legends accounts are getting binned

League of Legends accounts can be 13 years old. 13 years of human time converted to video game years means that, well, those accounts are ancient. The MOBA is more popular than ever, however, with an alleged user base of over 180 million people – and it’s showing no signs of stopping any time soon. With that, Riot Games have made the decision to review every account and prune anything that’s been inactive for over three years.

League of Legends accounts are easy to make, so it’s fairly normal for a player to have a few – humorous username here, questionable smurf account there. I’d imagine a lot of you wouldn’t lose much sleep if some of those accounts suddenly disappeared overnight, but if you really want to keep XxFEED4EvAxX and haven’t been around in a while, it might be worth checking to see if you’re in Riot’s crosshairs.

Will my account be deactivated?

People get busy, that’s totally understandable, so don’t be worried if it’s been a little while since you last played a Summoner’s Rift match. Riot has said that any account that’s been inactive for over 3 years will be deleted, but ‘inactive’ in this case just means that the user hasn’t even logged into the account, or that the account has never purchased RP.

This is what Riot defines as an ‘inactive’ account:

A Riot Games account is considered inactive when there has not been any login activity across any of our games, applications, or web properties for over three years.

Account did not purchase any game currency in its lifetime

Account did not receive any game currency in its lifetime

Account has played fewer than 20 hours

Account does not own any rare limited edition game entitlements

If somehow you manage to fit all of those criteria you’ll receive an email from Riot letting you know that your account has been marked for deletion. If this is the case, and you really want to keep hold of the old, seemingly-untouched, username, simply visit Player Support, log in, and opt out of account deletion.

For those of us who are still actively playing, check out the League of Legends 12.16 patch notes to find out the upcoming changes to the Rift. Also, all our accounts are safe because we’ve bought RP before, right? Find out just how much money you’ve spent in League of Legends so far.