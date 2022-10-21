League of Legends Akshan buff lets you spin round like a record, baby

The League of Legends Akshan buff that dropped alongside patch 12.20 is probably the best buff I’ve ever seen in the MOBA‘s history. Why? Because it lets the rogue sentinel infinitely whirl around objects using his E, turning the top lane tyrant into a rather suave looking helicopter.

I’m not the only one who is absolutely obsessed, though, as in the wake of League of Legends patch 12.20 LoL Twitter has been going absolutely wild for this new and improved Akshan. Don’t believe me? Just type in ‘Akshan buff’ – you’ll see what I mean.

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Dumbs (the man behind the infamous Yasuo in Arcane video) has uploaded an eight second clip of him zooming around a tower as Akshan. Watch it long enough and you’ll wind up with a headache, but regardless it’s a fun little glimpse of what the new ability looks like.

LEC squad G2 Esports also shared a cheeky little meme video of the champion zooming around an inhibitor, with the caption “I’m in Spain without the ‘a.'”

Others have realised that the buff is perfect for letting Akshan solo drakes, as using his Heroic Swing at the back of the pit allows him to deliver barrages of shots into the objective without resetting.

Riot themselves had some fun with the ability’s patch note, writing “Haven’t you always wanted to swing around a tower forever? Well now you can. WEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE),” but the change has caused some issues post-release.

Hotfixes have been made to ensure he can’t spin around terrain that has disappeared (e.g a Trundle pillar), as well as a bug allowing him to roll out of the swing if ‘E’ was pressed twice quickly. Couple these with the quite frankly OP solo dragon issue, and I sense that Riot may revert or change the swing sooner rather than later. Until then, Dead or Alive’s ‘You Spin Me Round’ will constantly be in my head – Pete Burns, I love you.

What I don’t love is checking how much I’ve spent on League of Legends, though, because that just hurts. What doesn’t hurt, though, is diversity, and we chatted to Riot about K’Sante and what he brings to Summoner’s Rift.