As a former bruiser toplaner, I’m far too excited for Ambessa. Not only is that bath scene in Arcane Season 1 so iconic, I’ve been looking for a high-mobility Renekton-style champion for a while. Ambessa is set to be just that, as the new League of Legends champion is sporting a kit that champions high mobility and burst damage, with some added shielding. As a squishy support main, I’m absolutely terrified.

One of the reasons Renekton is so highly prized is his high mobility. While The Butcher of the Sands has enough beef to keep him alive for the duration of team fights, his ability to dive in, stun, and get out of dodge is why he’s one of League of Legends‘ most prized toplaners. Sure, he’s dropped down the LoL tier list a little bit in recent patches, but a good Renekton player can take over the game.

The MOBA‘s resident crocodile has a new rival in Ambessa, however. From the get-go we’ve known that Riot wanted to create a high mobility bruiser, but Ambessa’s kit is genuinely frightening. She can get up close in an instant, stack damage and speed, then cut you down before you even know it.

League of Legends Ambessa abilities

Below are Ambessa’s abilities in League of Legends:

Passive – Drakehound’s Step : Entering an attack or movement command while casting an ability will cause Ambessa to dash a

short distance once the ability is cast. Casting an ability grants her next attack bonus range, damage, and attack speed, and refunds energy.

: Entering an attack or movement command while casting an ability will cause Ambessa to dash a short distance once the ability is cast. Casting an ability grants her next attack bonus range, damage, and attack speed, and refunds energy. Q – Cunning Sweep / Sundering Slam : Ambessa sweeps her twin drakehounds in a semicircle in front of her, dealing bonus damage to enemies hit by the blades. Striking an enemy will transform the next cast of this ability for a short period of time, causing her to slam her twin drakehounds down in a line in front of her, dealing bonus damage to the first enemy hit.

: Ambessa sweeps her twin drakehounds in a semicircle in front of her, dealing bonus damage to enemies hit by the blades. W – Repudiation : Ambessa gains a shield, briefly braces herself, and then slams the ground to damage nearby enemies. If she blocked any non-minion damage while bracing herself, this ability will deal increased damage.

: Ambessa gains a shield, briefly braces herself, and then slams the ground to damage nearby enemies. E – Lacerate : Ambessa whips her twin drakehounds around herself, damaging and slowing nearby enemies. Initiating Drakehound’s Step from this ability causes her to strike a second time at the end of its dash.

: Ambessa whips her twin drakehounds around herself, damaging and slowing nearby enemies. R – Public Execution: Ambessa blinks to the farthest enemy champion in a line of her choosing and suppresses them upon her arrival. She then slams the enemy into the ground where they take damage and are stunned.

Game designer Max Perlman describes Ambessa’s gameplay as “aggressive, opportunistic, and relentless.”She has a lot of power

in dictating when she does or does not want to fight through the use of her passive.”

Ambessa will drop with League of Legends patch 14.22 on Wednesday, November 6. Her debut is also accompanied by the limited-time ARAM makeover, which transforms the Howling Abyss into Arcane’s ever-iconic Piltover Bridge.

If you’re looking to dive back into League of Legends and get in on the Arcane hype, make sure your dressed for the job with one of the best League of Legends skins. Alternatively, if you’re looking to close out the year with a bang, here’s a rundown of the LoL ranking system.

