It's almost been a year since two notable Arcane moments - the epic finale of the hit animated series, and the infamous release of that Jinx League of Legends skin. Y'know, the one that introduced the Exalted tier and a gacha system that could cost you up to $250 in trying to pull it? Clearly wanting to celebrate the former (and make amends for the latter), Riot is hosting a big anniversary event that will see every Arcane-themed skin return, with the Arcane Fractured Jinx also making a comeback. This time, she comes packing some new visual upgrades to make that potentially steep price tag feel a lot more worth it.

The initial reception last year to this Jinx skin, and the Exalted system in general, was pretty frosty. Things got chillier still when the skin actually landed in the MOBA, with fans largely underwhelmed with the final product. Riot made some visual adjustments to try and make Arcane Fractured Jinx a bit flashier, including the addition of a new hood to more closely resemble the series, but that hasn't shook its reputation as one of the most infamous League of Legends skins ever.

With the Arcane cosmetics returning, Riot has confirmed that The Loose Cannon has received another big makeover. "Jinx will now have a spawn-in animation when the game starts, plus some visual updates across all three of her forms," says Paul 'Pabro' Bellezza, LoL's executive producer, in a new developer update video. "Shimmer Jinx and Powder are also getting brand new recalls, along with unique Chompers to match each of their personas."

The head of Riot's League Studio, Andrei 'Meddler' van Roon, also assures that anyone who already owns Arcane Fractured Jinx will receive these visual upgrades for free.

Away from skins, the Arcane anniversary celebrations will bring back some 'fan-favorite merch' (if you want yet more reasons to give Riot your hard-earned cash) and a free reward track in LoL that will let you earn new icons and emotes.

The Arcane event and the return of the Season 1 and Season 2-themed skins arrives with LoL patch 25.23, which is currently scheduled for Wednesday, November 19.

