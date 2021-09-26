League of Legends Arcane show starts in just over a month

The League of Legends Arcane animated series has finally got a release date, and despite being on Netflix it’s not dropping all at once. We already knew that the first League of Legends TV series would appear this Autumn/Fall, but now Riot has confirmed it will launch on November 7 at 2:00 AM BST – and there’s a cool new trailer to boot.

An animated series based on League of Legends was first announced back in 2019 as part of the game’s tenth anniversary celebrations, where fans were told it would tell the origins of sisters Vi and Jinx as they grew up the mean streets of Zaun. The series would be produced in-house at Riot Games, the studio’s first project of this type.

There’s been a few clips and details here and there but now Riot has finally lifted the lid on what fans really want to know – the release date. Contrary to usual Netflix binge-watching, Arcane will be divided into three “acts” with three episodes apiece, and the first act will launch just after the League of Legends Worlds Final on November 7.

Arcane act 2 will drop on November 13 with act 3 on November 20. The impressive new trailer is below, which also shows off familiar characters such as Jayce and Caitlyn and new characters called Vander and Silco.

Riot also announced a lot of the voice cast for Arcane, including Hailee Steinfeld – who’s about to have a busy November as she’s also starring as Kate Bishop in Marvel’s Hawkeye series – as the voice of Vi.

Vi – Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld Caitlyn – Katie Leung

– Katie Leung Jayce – Kevin Alejandro

– Kevin Alejandro Silco – Jason Spisak

– Jason Spisak Jinx – Ella Purnell

– Ella Purnell Mel – Toks Olagundoye

– Toks Olagundoye Vander – JB Blanc

– JB Blanc Viktor – Harry Lloyd

Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent promises that Arcane “is the beginning of the next chapter for Riot”, so expect more projects like this in the future.