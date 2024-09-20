League of Legends Arcane Season 2 release dates confirmed by Riot

It’s coming, it’s happening, and it’s officially on the way soon. After blowing us away with its first season back in 2021, League of Legends Arcane is finally ready to return, with Riot confirming precisely when the new (and final) season of the animated series will hit Netflix. Last time we saw Vi, Jinx, and the rest of the gang from the MOBA adaptation, the unrest between Piltover and Zaun was at fever pitch, especially after Jinx did that thing. Now, with LoL patch 14.18 recently upon us and a new card game on the way (albeit with a twist), the League of Legends Arcane Season 2 release dates and times have just been confirmed by Riot.

Given its rich lore, vibrant array of characters, and eye-popping visuals, it’s only natural that League of Legends, still one of the best MOBAs, would eventually get its own animated show. The best thing about Arcane, however, is how it works as a great standalone show even for non LoL fans. It helps if you’re a veteran, and know the League of Legends tier list like the back of your Draven skin, but the nine-episode first series serves as a solid show all by itself. And now, finally, Arcane is coming back – and bringing with it one of our favorite characters from S1.

Based on the teasers from Riot, Warwick, looks to play a major part in the events of Season 2, but whether or not he’s Jinx and Vi’s former mentor and lovable rogue, Vander, is yet to be seen. Likewise, we can expect to see top lane terror Singed in his full glory, alongside all of the action and heart-wrenching character drama (it’s not Jinx’s fault, well, not normally) that made the first series fly. Even better, we don’t have to wait long at all.

The League of Legends Season 2 release dates are Saturday November 9 for Act 1, Saturday November 16 for Act 2, and Saturday November 23 for Act 3, meaning the second season will play out over precisely three weeks. Depending on where you are in the world, the show will hit Netflix at different times. We’ve listed all of them for you below. Each episode will be released at the same time every Saturday.

League of Legends Season 2 regional release times:

Los Angeles – 12:00 am PST

– 12:00 am PST Mexico City – 02:00 am CST

– 02:00 am CST New York – 03:00 am EST

– 03:00 am EST London – 08:00 am GMT

– 08:00 am GMT Paris – 09:00 am CET

– 09:00 am CET Accra – 08:00 am GMT

– 08:00 am GMT São Paulo – 05:00 am BRT

– 05:00 am BRT Buenos Aires – 05:00 am BRT

– 05:00 am BRT Istanbul – 11:00 am EEST

– 11:00 am EEST Dubai – 12:00 pm GST

– 12:00 pm GST Singapore – 16:00 pm SGT

– 16:00 pm SGT Seoul – 17:00 pm KST

– 17:00 pm KST Tokyo – 17:00 pm KST

– 17:00 pm KST Sydney – 19:00 pm AEDT

While we wait for Arcane Season 2 to arrive, get up to date with everyone on sale in the League of Legends Mythic Shop right now, or find out the answer to that most frightening of questions, ‘how much have I spent on LoL?’ You can also get the latest on the new League of Legends card game, which unfortunately some people won’t be able to play.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.