D4vd's League of Legends Arcane song seemingly removed from the official soundtrack on Spotify

Riot Games appears to have removed D4vd's Remember Me from the League of Legends Arcane Season 2 soundtrack on Spotify. The singer, born David Anthony Burke, has been charged with murder in the first degree, after the remains of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez were found inside a vehicle registered to him in 2025. The singer has pleaded not guilty to the charges, but is currently being held under arrest in the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles.

Burke performed 'Remember Me' in Arcane Season 2, with the track making its debut in Episode 6, accompanying the visuals of Vander turned Warwick remembering his past with Powder and Vi.

Following the singer's arrest, it appears that Riot Games has chosen to remove the track from Arcane Season 2's official Spotify listing, which now goes from Paint the Town Blue by Ashnikko straight to Isha's Song by Eason Chan. Remember Me (Intro) and Remember Me once sat between these two songs, which I double checked against my own copy of the Arcane Season 2 vinyl.

More generally, Burke's original version of the song does not seem to appear anywhere on Spotify despite the artist's wider catalog still being available, likely because Riot owns the full rights to the track and League of Legends Arcane itself. While Remember Me does appear via Google search, when you click through you're greeted with "the tracks on this release are not available." It feels somewhat safe to assume that the developer is rightfully distancing itself from Burke following his arrest.

Fashion brands Hollister Co. and Crocs have also removed the singer from their campaigns, while fellow artist Kali Uchis has requested that Spotify removes their collaborative single, 'Crashing.'

Now this could be a freak accident, or something copyright related. The rest of the album remains untouched, however. I've reached out to Riot Games for clarification, and will update this article if I receive a response.

Players recently petitioned Epic Games to remove Burke's skin from Fortnite following the news of his arrest and the child-centric nature of the allegations against him. Epic has chosen to leave the skin in the game, but is offering refunds to anyone who wants them. The associated emotes and songs still feature on the Epic Games YouTube page.

It appears that Riot has chosen to take harsher measures here which I am all for.