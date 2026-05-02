Caedrel says that, while Los Ratones was profitable, the League of Legends team "wasn't really sustainable long term"

Ah, Los Ratones, European League of Legends' lightning in a bottle. Honestly, I had lost all interest in western LoL until Marc 'Caedrel' Lamont's self-styled "content team" came along and gave us one of most engaging storylines the MOBA's had in years. It's now but a not-so-distant memory, but that hasn't stopped questions about the rats from popping up in Caedrel's stream. One thing I always wondered is if LR actually managed to turn a profit; few esports teams actually do so, after all. The answer, perhaps unsurprisingly considering its popularity, is a positive one.

"LR was set up to be profitable," Caedrel begins. "I didn't wanna burn money on an esports team." Yeah, that's totally fair enough. As the 'rat king' explains, 60% of all earnings went to the players. 50% was split five-ways between the star-studded League of Legends squad, which included Simon 'Baus' Hofverberg, Veljko 'Velja' Čamdžić, Tim 'Nemesis' Lipovšek, Juš 'Crownie' Marušič, and Martin 'Rekkles' Larsson. A further 10% was included "based on performance bonuses."

As for where the revenue came from, Caedrel confirms that the lion's share was "all sponsorship," with merch sales also trickling in. As he says, "it worked out pretty well," and the team's only other real expense was bootcamping. I hugely regret never getting my hands on a Los Ratones jersey, so Caedrel, if you see this, I've got the cash in hand - we can meet under a bridge the ol' fashioned way.

Later in the clip that was shared on Reddit, Caedrel is asked about the pros and cons of owning an esports team; the answers are hardly shocking. "It's fun as fuck, you could travel, [and] getting fans on the team is the coolest shit ever," he says. This, of course, came at the cost of a "shit ton of work," but most interestingly Caedrel does note that LR's model "wasn't really sustainable long term."

Los Ratones was first-and-foremostly a content team. Everything they did together was aired for all to see, including scrims. This naturally put them at a disadvantage, yet, the rats still managed two strong EU Masters runs that included lifting the trophy once. At that point, as Caedrel says, "the content ran out." It was only when LR was invited to compete in LEC Versus that it could continue its story. Though the team ultimately faltered in the split's league phase, LR's LEC stint peaked with them toppling reigning LEC champions and First Stand 2026 finalists G2 Esports (that's EU pride right there).

With no exciting new direction to take the team, it became clear that the sun had set on Caedrel's Los Ratones. The team was officially disbanded in mid-February, leaving both myself and Lauren in a state of abject misery. Fortunately, G2 injected some much needed hopium at First Stand, so EUphoria lives to fight another day.