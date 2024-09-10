I’m a sucker for League of Legends merch. I have [redacted] statues, [redacted] t-shirts and hoodies, and even one of the old Star Guardian keycaps – remember those? But I’m also a sucker for card games like Magic: The Gathering, where I’ve forked out far too much cash on putting together the perfect Lord of the Rings Nazgul deck. Imagine, then, if you combined the two and created a physical League of Legends card game; pure perfection, unless you’re my bank accoumt.

Teased on Chinese streaming service BiliBili on Monday, September 9, the League of Legends card game is apparently called ‘Rune Battlegrounds,’ and is slated to launch in 2025. The trailer doesn’t show us too much, but there are physical cards involved, and really that’s all we needed to know.

The beginning of the clip shows six different symbols, which may imply we’ll see a system akin to Magic’s various colors, or Pokemon’s iconic Pokemon type. The purple one certainly feels like the MOBA‘s Void icon, so we’ll maybe see champions grouped by region or, alternatively, class.

There is one roadblock, however: the League of Legends trading card game is a Chinese exclusive. While my bank balance lets out a sigh of relief, I scream internally.

As Riot Games’ corporate communications lead Joe Hixson states on X (formerly Twitter), “seeing some buzz about a global release for the physical card game recently teased by our China team. While we’re excited about this project, there aren’t any plans for a worldwide release at this time.

“Always possible things could change, but nothing [is] planned right now.” Sad Lauren noises; first those gorgeous rose gold chroma splash arts, and now this…

I, for one, would love to see Rune Battlegrounds make its way across the pond – for selfish reasons, of course. I find that, in order to really get into TCGs, I need to be in love with the source material, and I, if you hadn’t already gathered, rather enjoy League of Legends. Fingers crossed, then, because I hear flights to China are pretty expensive.

