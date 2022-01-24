League of Legends’ Chemtech Drake has been disabled for being “too frustrating”

The Chemtech Drake in League of Legends is being disabled after a rocky debut in the latest preseason. Riot says player feedback has indicated that the new dragon type has been “too frustrating to play with.” The developer says it’s removing the drake from the game, along with its associated soul and terrain – and it might be some time before we see it again.

“When we introduced the Chemtech Drake, Soul, and Terrain in preseason, we shared our intent for it to have a higher impact on games than the original four elemental drakes,” the Summoner’s Rift team says in a new blog post. “Over the past few months, we’ve heard your feedback across social media and surveys that, even with this goal in mind, the Chemtech addition has just been too frustrating to play with – especially if you’re on the losing team.”

Riot says it’s going to be iterating on the designs of the current drake versions to solve some of the issues they’ve been facing, taking a particularly hard look at their terrain. “This may take time to do right, meaning there’s a chance we won’t bring the Chemtech Drake back for a while,” the team says.

“Our goal, as always, is to make Summoner’s Rift the best it can be, and it was clear that we missed the mark this time,” the team writes.

After looking at player feedback as well as global game data — we've decided to disable the Chemtech Drake. Evaluating options that address your feedback. In the meantime we'll be turning that drake off.https://t.co/8yvoA15Tsd — B≡llissimoh (@jbelliss) January 24, 2022

Check out the League of Legends 2022 patch schedule for more information on when updates are expected to drop for Riot’s popular MOBA.