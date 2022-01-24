League of Legends’ Chemtech Drake has been disabled for being “too frustrating”

League of Legends' Chemtech Drake

The Chemtech Drake in League of Legends is being disabled after a rocky debut in the latest preseason. Riot says player feedback has indicated that the new dragon type has been “too frustrating to play with.” The developer says it’s removing the drake from the game, along with its associated soul and terrain – and it might be some time before we see it again.

“When we introduced the Chemtech Drake, Soul, and Terrain in preseason, we shared our intent for it to have a higher impact on games than the original four elemental drakes,” the Summoner’s Rift team says in a new blog post. “Over the past few months, we’ve heard your feedback across social media and surveys that, even with this goal in mind, the Chemtech addition has just been too frustrating to play with – especially if you’re on the losing team.”

Riot says it’s going to be iterating on the designs of the current drake versions to solve some of the issues they’ve been facing, taking a particularly hard look at their terrain. “This may take time to do right, meaning there’s a chance we won’t bring the Chemtech Drake back for a while,” the team says.

“Our goal, as always, is to make Summoner’s Rift the best it can be, and it was clear that we missed the mark this time,” the team writes.

Check out the League of Legends 2022 patch schedule for more information on when updates are expected to drop for Riot’s popular MOBA.

Ian Boudreau

Senior news writer

Published:

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and the FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He began his writing career as a US army journalist, later working for a daily newspaper in New York while studying political science. Now he's happiest when he's moving large armies of orcs around in Total War: Warhammer or exploring dingy castle basements in Dark Souls.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"League of Legends’ Chemtech Drake has been disabled for being “too frustrating”","type":"news","category":"league-of-legends"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"Riot Games","genre":"MOBA","title":"League of Legends","genres":["MOBA","Free to Play","esports"]}}}}
Read More
Best LoL Champions
League of Legends patch 12.3 notes
LoL tier list