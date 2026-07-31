League of Legends Classic reminds us why we loved the old game and why we left it behind

We've played League of Legends Classic, the experienced based on the original Season 3, and while we loved it it's clear why we left it behind.

If we all had a time machine, we would probably use it. If not to change the past, then to experience once again some moments exactly as they happened. Unfortunately, time has a way of turning even our favourite memories into moments we can never quite relive. After playing League of Legends for more than a decade, I have experienced almost every version of the game. I remember just how long it took to find a match back then; I could recognize champions before their - sometimes multiple - reworks, and I have seared in my mind the many changes that slowly turned League into what it is today. So as soon as League Classic landed in the modern client, I was excited to revisit the League I grew up with.

And just one game of Classic brought back the memories of when I first started playing the multiplayer game in 2013 and reminded me why I was so hooked. At the same time, it forced me to accept why we left it behind.

For those unfamiliar with it, League Classic is League of Legends' game mode inspired by the Season 3 experience. It's not an exact replica of how the game was back then, as Classic keeps some of the improvements that have become a normal part of the latest iteration of the game. Yet, just its name was enough for thousands of players to jump back into League's client after years of inactivity.

Riot made it abundantly clear that Classic is not an exact copy of what League was back in 2013, but more an inspired look at it - and I think Riot made the right call by not recreating every single detail of old League.

Instead, Riot chose to recreate the League players remember most. The iconic draft music, classic champion models, old items, and the return of runes and masteries pages. The League I played in back then - and now with Classic - felt special, but it was also rough around the edges. Just to name a few, communication was harder, the gameplay was less polished, and many systems that are crucial today simply didn't exist back then.

And don't get me wrong, modern League has its problems; anyone who has played the game for even just a few months knows that. There are balance issues, frustrating champion mechanics, complicated systems, and moments where the game can feel overwhelming. But after playing League Classic, I found myself appreciating just how much work has gone into improving the player experience.

The modern game benefits from years of changes that, while not always perfect, were made with players in mind.

No, we didn't spawn back in 2013, but - as Edgar "MeDroiD" Medina, Senior Manager for League Classic in EMEA, explained during Riot's media meeting - Classic definitely "reignited the magic of early League of Legends through a nostalgic experience." However, even if Classic is built "to endure and evolve," I'm not sure its role will ever be anything more than a place for players to relive their memories.

League of Legends Classic works because nostalgia can make us remember - and play - the good parts while quietly forgetting the frustrating ones.

The first time I saw an old item I hadn't touched in years, it felt special. After that, I started noticing the limitations. Some builds felt boring, some champions' kits felt out of place, and certain strategies that seemed almost impossible to pull off back then are simply not as interesting anymore.

That does not mean Classic failed, quite the opposite. I had a great time playing it, and I believe every League player should experience it at least once. But I also think nostalgia alone is enough to make Classic a permanent addition to today's League experience.

The excitement of rediscovering old champions and forgotten items is enough to keep you queuing for "just one more game." Eventually, though, you begin to understand why so many of those systems disappeared over the years. Personally, I hope League Classic sticks around, but I am not sure how often I would actually play it once the novelty wears off.

I can easily imagine myself jumping into a few Classic games with friends, enjoying the old champions, the old map, and the memories that come with them, but it most likely won't be the game mode I play every night for hours on end.

League Classic is fun, it's nostalgic, and it fascinatingly forces you to look at how much League has changed. But after stepping back from those nostalgic memories, I was happy to return to the present day, because sometimes going back reminds you exactly why you moved forward.