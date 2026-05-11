T1's League of Legends Academy team now has a Faker doppelganger

There are around seven people that look exactly like you on this earth. Doppelgangers, they're called. Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman. Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey. Me and that other me that exists somewhere. T1's League of Legends academy team, however, has perhaps done the impossible: it hasn't just found a Faker doppelganger - I'm pretty sure it's cloned him.

Faker is the best League of Legends player - and perhaps esports professional - ever; I don't think anyone's going to fight me on that. It makes sense, then, that you'd want two of him - maybe even three of him; the more the merrier.

Enter Na 'Midir' Heyon-jun, the new toplaner for T1 Esports Academy Rookies (the org's trainee roster that competes in the MOBA's LCK Academy Series). The 19-year-old (who happens to be born on the same day as this 29-year-old, psychic damage) has gone viral because he looks eerily like Faker.

In his official T1 Academy photo, he's got the circular glasses that Faker wears, as well as the signature short haircut. It's the facial structure that gets me, however; there's that passive half-smile that screams a combination of mystery and 'get me out of here.' Dressed in the full T1 gear, the likeness really is uncanny.

His in-game alias is also 'Midir,' which obviously contains the word 'mid' and ends in 'ir.' This may be a cheeky little reference to Faker, who obviously plays mid and is known for his particularly nasty Azir, but equally, I might be speculating. Or, I'm onto something. If you never hear from me again, you know what's happened.

T1 Academy is off to a good start, ranking first in 2026's kickoff LCK Academy Series tournament. Midir boasts an 100% winrate in K'Sante, Rumble, Skarner, Vayne, and Zaahen, with an overall KDA of 4.6 - not half bad. Faker's overall KDA clocks in at 4.15 over a lot more professional games, so while Midir certainly looks the part, he'll have to work a little harder to be the part.

I love a little coincidence like this - if I could have an esports team full of Fakers, I would. But Midir has proven that he can hold his own in a completely different role, and that's nothing to smirk at.