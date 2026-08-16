Caps becomes League of Legends' next Hall of Legends entry, and it's about time

Caps is the next League of Legends pro to join the Hall of Legends, and I'm just glad we're finally getting some EMEA representation.

It's that time of year again, folks: Riot is officially adding another League of Legends pro to the illustrious Hall of Legends (think hall of fame in sports). First it was T1's Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok, in a shock to absolutely no one. Then, it was former EDward Gaming ADC, Jian 'Uzi' Zi-Hao. There was a pretty high chance that 2026's entry would hail from the land of EMEA, and while rumors have been swirling online, there are quite a few to choose from. Martin 'Rekkles' Larsson comes to mind, alongside the likes of Enrique 'xPeke' Cedeño Martínez or Henrik 'Froggen' Hansen. There is, of course, the Golden Era G2 roster, too; there are a lot of options, but only one spot.

That spot goes, perhaps unsurprisingly, to G2 Esports' Rasmus 'Caps' Winter; sometimes known as Claps. Easily one of the greatest European League of Legends players of all time, he's been G2's poster child for years on end, having burst onto the scene in 2016, before being picked up by Fnatic in 2017. He's been a part of the G2 legacy since 2019 - that's seven whole years, and he isn't slowing down.

Coming off the back of a first-place win in the LEC Spring Split, and a respectable showing at MSI, the team certainly feels like it's recovering from a somewhat middling 2025 (the second-place spot at First Stand to kick things off certainly helped). Caps has always been cited as the backbone of the team - partly because of his midlane dominance, but also simply because of his career longevity. He's a veteran player with a mild personality, but when he has to step up, he does so in style.

His signature Ryze is an absolute beast, but his LeBlanc is nothing to smirk at, either. There have been countless wild outplays and solo kills - the Akali pentakill against T1 in the MSI 2019 semifinals never gets old, and who can forget Vayne mid? I can't. It scares me.

Caps' in-game Hall of Legends event kicks off on Wednesday, September 10 with a battle pass that celebrates some of his most iconic moments.

I'm well aware that there's one question on everyone's minds: what champion has he picked for his Immortalized Legend skin? Riot's keeping that under its hat right now, but if the rumors are to be believed, we may be seeing Tristana.

As a longtime G2 fan who started playing the game after watching their slam-dunk win against Origen in 2019, I'm so, so happy to see Caps in the Hall of Legends. He's a player that's actively inspired me to be more competitive; to be more confident, but, most importantly, to have more fun. He's always remained grounded, and always been someone who makes you smile with his Caps Recaps and general levity. Of all the people to be added to the Hall of Legends, Caps deserves it. Now, where are all my G2 jerseys?