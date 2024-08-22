While League of Legends has earned itself a bit of a reputation over the years for being a frustrating, rage-inducing, and often hostile game to play online, let’s not forget that there are plenty of brilliant, wholesome people in the LoL community too. The MOBA’s honor system is one way to show your appreciation in-game, but after admitting that it’s a bit lackluster, Riot is giving it an overhaul, and that includes bringing back the ability to honor your opponents.

Over seven years ago back in 2017, Riot replaced its old League of Legends honor system with a new version. One of the casualties of that switch was Honorable Opponent, a merit that could be bestowed to a player on the enemy team if you wanted to commend their performance or graciousness in victory or defeat. The main reason for its removal in the free PC game was because it was being misused in certain regions and became renowned in some communities as a way to flame opponents, rather than praise them.

Now though, something similar to Honorable Opponent is coming back as part of the overhaul that essentially throws off a lot of the honor system’s shackles.

“We’re making changes to the system that let players identify and reward others who are truly honorable, not just cracked at the game,” Riot says in a new blog post. “We have long-term plans for the system overall, but the first part you’ll see this September is the ability to honor more than one player per game as well as the ability to honor enemies.”

That’s right, you’re also no longer tied to just one honor per game – you’ll be able to show your appreciation to multiple players.

Riot has also revealed that improvements are coming to its detection systems for griefers. Right now, its accuracy rate for identifying griefing and inting sits at around 70% – a figure Riot itself describes as “unacceptable.”

However, it’s improving its “straightforward detection systems” (which sniff out things like selling all your items early in a match) and its “use of compound data.” This is when it looks deeper into player behavior across a span of time, rather than being a bit too gung-ho with a ban as soon is it sees someone wasting an ultimate. Riot says that right now it “hasn’t really had a good way of differentiating between someone having a bad game and someone legitimately trying to throw,” but these improvements should change that.

