K/DA The Baddest release time – League of Legends’ virtual K-pop group returns

League of Legends‘ virtual K-pop group is finally making its comeback. Yes, after the absurd, culture-crossing success of K/DA’s Pop/Stars, the group is returning with a new track and – apparently – a whole new album. A new single called The Baddest is scheduled to debut next week as a preview of a bigger launch to come.

K/DA’s The Baddest will debut via YouTube on August 27 at 12:00 PDT / 15:00 EDT / 20:00 BST. This is billed as a “pre-release single”, hinting that there’ll be more to come afterward – likely a full album. K/DA’s got two new social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram alongside all this, and those accounts are using hashtags like ‘comeback’, indicating that this will, indeed, be a major return.

Pop/Stars was a one and done track from K/DA back at Worlds 2018, though last year’s event also featured a new track from a different virtual group in True Damage – but it didn’t quite match the success of K/DA. It’s no surprise to see the virtual K-pop group return, it’s just surprising that it’s taken this long.

Riot confirmed earlier this week that it’s working on the songs for Worlds 2020, and you can certainly expect K/DA to play a major part at the event.

Or just hit play on the video above and keep Pop/Stars on loop all week.