For years League of Legends fans have wanted one thing. Well, they’ve wanted lots of things, but one meme request has risen to near mythical status. Despite no-one truly believing it would ever happen, Riot has pulled an ace from its sleeve and unleashed a massive surprise for the community. That’s right, a K-pop inspired K/DA skin has been announced for the big, beery brewmaster himself: Gragas.

To celebrate 15 years of League of Legends, Riot has announced a slew of new skins for the MOBA, all inspired by the community. These include an Esports Fan Trundle and Cosplayer Neeko, but the one that’s probably the most earth-shattering (at least in terms of meme potential) is Music Fan Gragas.

Fans have been demanding a K/DA Gragas skin for a long time now, with memes aplenty about the rotund booze-fan getting a K-pop makeover. There have been renders, concepts, and much more as LoL players have tried every method possible to get Gragas into the band, and now it looks like he’s finally got his invitation – at least, as a K-pop fan.

Gone is his topless, beer-barrel carrying look and in comes a more neon, pastel flavor, albeit one that still showcases his prodigious tummy. With most of K/DA being a little more on the slim side, it’s great to see that the K-pop side of LoL has embraced everyone’s favorite beer guzzling tank. Nu-metal fans aren’t being left out either, with Linkin Park signing up to do the League of Legends Worlds song for 2024.

Now that Gragas mains can fulfill their popstar fantasies and other meme skins like Star Guardian Urgot already bedded in for several years, it looks like there may be no limit to where Riot goes next for inspiration.

You can pick up Music Fan Gragas, Esports Fan Trundle, and Cosplayer Neeko from Wednesday October 9. In addition, Riot will donate 100% of the proceeds, with a 3x match, to its Riot Games Social Impact Fund for all purchases of these skins until Monday October 28.

