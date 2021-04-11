LoL’s Kog’Maw is getting a visual upgrade

A visual overhaul is coming for Kog’Maw soon, and a League of Legends dev has previewed some of the changes. The hope is to make the LoL champion‘s moves easier to keep track of while you’re playing.

Oliver McDonald, lead VFX artist on skins for League of Legends, posted some clips of what’s coming for Kog’Maw on Twitter. The first is the ferocious little monster going through all its moves, the second is a look at his skins post-update, and the third is a new E effect. “Updated Model Texture, updated Armor/MR shred icon,” Oliver says in the first tweet. “Project goals: Improving gameplay clarity on missile widths, R edge indicator and W/P empowered state.”

None of the colours were changed in this process, as skins in League of Legends aren’t generally given unique VFX unless they’re 1350 or above. What’s here does look and feel richer, many of the skins emanate a deeper, more vibrant glow, especially the greens and pinks. One skin, Lion Dance Kog’Maw, is at 1350, and the new E Effect is a slimy multi-coloured projectile. Lovely.

Coming soon to a PBE near you, it’s everyone’s favourite void pupper, Kog’Maw with a VFX update!

Updated Model Texture!

Updated Armor/MR shred icon

Project goals:

Improving gameplay clarity on missile widths, R edge indicator and W/P empowered state. pic.twitter.com/SO0YvTprLY — Riot Beardilocks (@Beardilocks) April 8, 2021

Since Lion Dance Kog’Maw WAS a 1350, I made sure he got a unique E effect. He now spits up a big ball of goopy fireworks that rolls at you pic.twitter.com/COyyzdA818 — Riot Beardilocks (@Beardilocks) April 8, 2021

Yeah updated character texture. Unfortunately, this was more of a serendipitous coincidence that a character artist had done this update, and we bundled it. We still don’t have dedicated character artists on the VFX update initiative. pic.twitter.com/wneqwxJA9T — Riot Beardilocks (@Beardilocks) April 8, 2021

The new Kog’Maw is coming soon, says Oliver. Here’s the notes for League of Legends patch 11.8, which is coming out April 14, and check out new champion Gwen’s abilities.