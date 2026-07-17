League of Legends Classic - Release date, champions, progression

League of Legends Classic is real, and its release date is soon. Here’s a rundown of all the available champions, and how progression works.

League of Legends Classic is what it says on the tin: a return to the good ol, rose-tinted days of Riot Games' classic MOBA. Taking us back to Season 3, it's described as more of a "collection of greatest hits" instead of "a singular moment in time," borrowing from various seasons. We've got 60 champions to play with - the OG 40, and some other additions - alongside some classic items (Zz'Rot Portal is, indeed, one of those), so here's our full rundown of how League Classic is going to work, and when it's set to release.

League of Legends Classic release date

The League of Legends Classic release date is set for Wednesday, July 29. It's available via a separate tab on the Riot client.

All League Classic Champions

League of Legends Classic will feature 60 champions: the original 40, as well as some "20 hand-selected champions released from 2009 to 2013."

The full champion roster is below, grouped by base role. If you already own the champion, you'll automatically have access to them in Classic. If not, there are the usual options of free rotation and the store, or you can unlock them by improving your Classic Level.

Top Jungle Mid ADC Support Cho'Gath Amumu Ahri Ashe Alistar Dr. Mundo Evelynn Anivia Ezreal Blitzcrank Gangplank Fiddlesticks Annie Kog'Maw Brand Garen Gragas Corki Miss Fortune Janna Heimerdinger Jarvan IV Kassadin Sivir Leona Jax Karthus Katarina Tristana Lulu Kayle Lee Sin Lux Twitch Morgana Malphite Master Yi Malzahar Vayne Sona Nasus Nidalee Ryze Soraka Olaf Nunu & Willump Twisted Fate Taric Pantheon Rammus Veigar Zilean Sion Shaco Singed Skarner Teemo Warwick Tryndamere Wukong

Riot knows that the release roster "can't represent the full breadth of early League," and confirms that "more champions are coming" and that they'll "all pull from this time period." No Seraphines, Lockes, or Yuumis then; personally, I'm not mad at that. At all.

League Classic runes and masteries

Remember the good ol' days of Rune pages and Mastery tracks? They're back. For those who haven't encountered them before, these allow you to pre-select Runes and Masteries based on which character you're playing, allowing you to fine-tune them to suit your specific playstyle. Think of it as a more expansive version of the current Rune pages, with more customization.

The plus, however, is that they unlock as you play and they don't need to be upgraded - they start at tier three as a baseline. In terms of Rune Pages, you'll start off with three, then earn two from each Classic Level. No more having to sink in tons of cash, but if you accrue enough Influence Points (IP, remember those?), you can spend those instead. These are a free, earnable currency unlocked by playing. For Masteries, you'll gain access to these at Classic Level 4.

Almost every Rune from the original game will be available, with some under-utilized picks being given "a little love" to be more appealing. I'm equal parts terrified and intrigued.

League of Legends Classic classic level explained

Classic Level is a free progression track that's accessible to everyone. It's leveled simply by playing games, and accompanied by Seasonal Classic Passes, which are paid, battle pass-esque reward tracks.

Upgrading your Classic Level is key to unlocking new champions, kickstarting the mastery system, and starting off the Summoner's Journey (consider it somewhat like Ranked, where you'll be able to actively compete with your pals). It also gives you access to The Council, a voting system where you'll be able to provide feedback. You can also pick up the Rustier Blitzcrank skin via this track.

It's also worth noting that there are various 'Classic Skins' on offer, obtainable through the Classic Level and Seasonal Tracks, or in the shop. These can be purchased using Classic Skin Tokens, which don't have a time limit. If your main isn't in the game yet, you can hold onto them to pick up their Classic skin when they arrive. Classic Chromas are also available (Haunt Morgana, anyone?), but note that these cosmetics are unique to LoL Classic and cannot be used in the base game.