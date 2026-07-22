Riot's talking about Twisted Treeline again, but it isn't dropping with League of Legends Classic

While Twisted Treeline won't be returning with League of Legends Classic, Riot's given us some hope that it'll appear further down the line.

Twisted Treeline is basically my Roman Empire. I log into League of Legends and stare pensively at the additional modes screen, hoping that one day it'll simply reappear. We've got Arena, and we've got ARAM Mayhem, but Twisted Treeline remains one of my favorite modes of all time; gone, but very much not forgotten. With League of Legends Classic in the works, however, Twisted Treeline is up for debate once again - LoL Classic is 'set' in Season 3 (2012), with champions from 2009 to 2013 being included in the roster. Twisted Treeline was added in 2009, placing it firmly within the LoL Classic timeline. I had my fingers crossed.

Unfortunately, Riot has dashed said hopes and broken said fingers, confirming that Twisted Treeline and its 5v5 sister, Dominion, won't be re-added to the MOBA as part of League of Legends Classic's launch, or base League. LoL Classic Game Director Brian 'FeralPony' Feeney responded to a post asking about the mode, writing, "we don't have any non-Summoner's Rift modes currently." But there's a flicker of hope.

"It's highly likely we'll bring in additional modes over time," he continues. Mic drop, that's the tweet. So while we won't have Twisted Treeline at launch, I expect we'll see it at some point during LoL Classic's lifecycle.

When asked about bringing back Odyssey: Extraction - a limited-time mode that was added in 2018 - he says that it doesn't fall under the Classic banner. "Odyssey is cool, but [definitely] not Classic. You'd want the modes team / crew for something like that." So no Odyssey, then.

League has been killing it in the 'alternative modes' department recently. I've found myself playing ARAM Mayhem more than Summoner's Rift, and most of my Christmas holidays last year were spent duking it out in Arena. League Classic is one of my most highly anticipated drops in 2026, and I'm hopeful we'll keep seeing innovation within the modes department.

It's not because Summoner's Rift is bad by any means; it's simply that my competitive brain can't switch itself off for long enough for it to be fun. ARAM Mayhem and Arena have their own skill ceilings, but as I grow older and my reactions get infinitely worse, I enjoy the chaos of pure, raw silliness. Twisted Treeline and Dominion gave me that same dopamine rush back in the day, and perhaps it's just the rose-tinted glasses, but I'd love to experience them all over again. Plus, who doesn't love the Shadow Isles? More spooky content, please.