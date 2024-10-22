We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Riot’s League of Legends MMO shows new signs of life

We've been waiting for news on Riot's League of Legends MMO for some time, and while small, a new job ad proves that the project is alive.

Riot's League of Legends MMO shows signs of life with new job ad: An eerie alien woman with glowing purple eyes sits in a meditating position as stars form a lotus behind her
League of Legends 

If there’s one thing that I am far too excited about, it’s Riot Games’ League of Legends MMO. Blending the game I love with my genre of choice, it’s set to be the perfect game for me – a genuine dream come true. But, last we heard, the MMO was being “reset,” heading in a “different direction” from what it was previously. Since then there have been crickets, until a new job ad appeared on Riot’s careers site for a principal UX designer – the MMO still exists, folks.

In the wake of two rounds of layoffs and the shuttering of Riot’s indie dev studio Riot Forge, you’d be forgiven for assuming the League of Legends MMO probably isn’t happening anymore. As much as I’m excited about it, I’ve consistently expressed skepticism; it all just feels too good to be true.

But a recent job ad on Riot’s website proves that something is happening. The MMO team is currently recruiting for a principal UX designer, who’s tasked with “owning all aspects of the user experience across large areas of the game.”

Based out of Riot’s headquarters in Santa Monica, California, the job ad asks for candidates to “consider UI, presentation, interactions, and driving great player behavior through systems,” with HUD and menu design seemingly at the core of the role.

It’s also worth noting that Riot’s looking for someone with seven years of UX experience in live-service gaming, with proof of a shipped product. That’s a pretty tall order, but it’s encouraging either way.

An image showing a job ad on Riot Games' career site discussing a principal UX designer job for the League of Legends MMO

Sure, the ad doesn’t tell us much – there are no hints at what the MMO looks like, the setting, or its launch date – but it’s good to know that, despite the turbulence at Riot, it’s still here (ha ha). As I’ve said, it’s my dream project, and I can’t wait to see what it looks like in a few years time.

In the meantime, however, I’ll get my Runeterra fix slapping fools around on the Rift with help from our LoL tier list. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something equally massively multiplayer to wile away the hours with, here’s our list of all the best free MMOs.

