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League of Legends streamer Nemesis is apparently a tattoo artist. At least, that's what the Slovenian government thinks: An image of Nemesis, a League of Legends pro player, in a Los Ratones jersey and headphones, sitting on a Secret Lab chair

League of Legends streamer Nemesis is apparently a tattoo artist. At least, that's what the Slovenian government thinks

League of Legends streamer and former Los Ratones player Nemesis is now a tattoo artist. Well, that's what the Slovenian government says.

Lauren Bergin
Lauren Bergin News Editor
Lauren spends most of her time dead in League of Legends, or equally as dead in Valorant. Don't ask her about Vampire: The Masquerade.
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There are many professions that I could see Tim 'Nemesis' Lipovšek excelling at. Poker; just look at that face. Mafia-esque intimidation; just, erm, look at that face. Potentially a OnePlus phone salesman; technically he's done that before. What I can't quite see him as, however, is a tattooist or piercer, but according to the Slovenian government, the former Los Ratones midlaner and League of Legends icon is, indeed, an alternative artist.

In a somewhat bizarre turn of events, Nemesis notes that the Slovenian government managed to lump 'streaming' and 'League of Legends pro' in with tattoo artist and piercing professionals, subsequently changing his official job description. It's been sitting like that since January 2025 - if you want some fun psychic damage, that's over a year and a half ago.

"I need to prepare a bunch of documents for the Slovenian government," he says. "I went to a place today to remove the description of my job being a tattoo artist and a piercing person. I asked them how this happened, and they said that, on the first of January 2025, there was an error and a system change in the law. The system they used basically randomized a job description for everybody, and they were sending emails to everybody that everybody had to manually change [their job description]. I never got that email, so I just didn't know."

"Basically, it wasn't my fault, as I said. I did not change my job description to be a tattoo artist and piercing person. So if the Slovenian government comes here and threatens that they're going to take away all of my belongings and money because I have the wrong job description, I'll be like 'I didn't even do that shit, what the fuck are you blaming me for? It's nothing to do with me!'"

He goes on to state that he'll have to "prove to them that [he] lived in Korea," which requires him to "browse every receipt [he] can find" as proof. "It's crazy I have to do this when they can literally just open YouTube or the internet and just find that themselves. They don't believe me. It's crazy." Who knows; maybe becoming a tattoo artist would be easier.

All jokes aside: having the incorrect job title on legal documentation isn't great. It's not Nemesis' fault, and hopefully it all gets smoothed out. Otherwise, pretty much everyone in his Twitch chat said they'd let him tattoo them, so he's already got a customer base - most artists would kill for that.

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