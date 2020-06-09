League of Legends patch 10.12 notes – High Noon skins, more Volibear changes, Hextech Nocturne

Jump To







Summer’s nearly here, League of Legends fans, and so is the MOBA game’s twelfth big patch of 2020. The enormous LoL patch 10.11 has hit the live servers, ushering in the extensive Volibear update, a hefty batch of balance changes across the Champ roster, new Astronaut skins, and more. Now, it’s LoL patch 10.12’s turn to bring us some goodies – and there are already plenty to see.

First up, those High Noon Senna and Irelia skins that Riot Games teased earlier this week have landed on the PBE for some tinkering and testing. Irelia’s new look – an epic skin costing 1350 RP – leans more into the gothic vibe of the High Noon alternate universe, giving her claw and blade-like wings that glow, as well as a more angelic, feathery pair of wings – complete with halo – which she can also break out.

Senna’s Legendary skin (costing 1820 RP), on the other hand, gives her a more demonic wild west style, with a flaming horse, stylised armour, and a big pointy hat. Neat.

In addition, there’s a brand-new Hextech skin for Nocturne, too – you can see a preview of this, and the High Noon skins, in the Champion Skins section below.

As for balance changes, there are already some rune and summoner spell adjustments on the PBE, with some pretty key tweaks to how they work. Plus, the Elemental Rift “touch up” Riot discussed earlier this month should hit the PBE this cycle – take a look at the details below. Plus, a batch of Champ changes have now arrived for testing and Riot’s posted information about Volibear changes it’s planning to roll out with the patch, following his rework in the last update, which you can see below.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.12 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

As reflected in the 2020 League of Legends patch schedule, LoL patch 10.12 will go live on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 03:00 AM PT for NA servers, 05:00 UK for EUW servers, and 03:00 CET for EUNE servers and last for approximately three hours.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.12 BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

Akali – buffed Five Point Strike (Q): Damage increased to 30/55/80/105/130 from 25/50/75/100/125 AP ratio increased to 65% from 60% Brand – buffed Blaze (Passive): Mana gained from killing enemy already ablaze increased to 15/20/25/35/35/40/45 from 6/8/10/12/14/16/18 Cassiopeia – nerfed Stats: Base HP decreased to 560 from 575 Base armour decreased to 18 from 20 Base MR increased to 34 from 30 Fiddlesticks – nerfed Bountiful Harvest (W): Minion damage decreased to 50% from 60% Senna – buffed Absolution (Passive): Generation of souls upon kills increased to 8.333% from 2% Trundle – nerfed Stats: Base HP decreased to 616 from 616.28 Mana decreased to 281 from 281.6 MP5 decreased to 7.5 from 7.508 Frozen Domain (W): Bonus movement speed changed to 20/28/36/44/52% from 30/35/40/45/50% Varus – nerfed Stats: AD per level decreased to 3 from 3.11 Piercing Arrow (Q): For Second Cast, ability’s AD ratio (minimum damage dealt) decreased to 100% from 110% … and AD ratio (maximum damage dealt) decreased to 150% from 165% Viktor – buffed Siphon Power (Q): AP ratio of automatic attack increased to 60% from 55% AP ratio of shield increased to 20% from 15% AP ratio for empowered shield increased to 32% from 24% Xayah – buffed Featherstorm (R): Damage dealt by ability increased to 125/250/375 from 100/150/200 Yasuo – nerfed Stats: Base HP decreased to 490 from 535 Wind Wall (W): Ability cooldown increased to 30/27/24/21/18 from 26/24/22/20/18 Here’s a (non-final) balance changelist for the 10.12 patch, from lead gameplay designer Mark Yetter: Another round on 10.12 patch preview. Tentative changes included, still may tweak a few more things before locking it down. pic.twitter.com/oqjUi40TfS — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) June 2, 2020

In addition, here are the new Volibear hotfixes (now live), via Champ designer Nathan Lutz:

We're pushing some Voli buffs via micropatch today, targeting Q speed and E damage. Goal is to increase satisfaction and baseline power for all roles. We're confident we have the levers to make more changes if needed, but taking things slow for now (it's only day 5). — Nathan Lutz (@RiotLutzburg) June 1, 2020

The Voli buff micropatch is now live! Again, we're being cautious with buffs and will reassess throughout the week. Q- MS% increased by 5% at all ranks (10% towards champs) E- base damage up by 20 at all ranks, % damage now 11-15% from 7-13%. Damage cap increased by 50. — Nathan Lutz (@RiotLutzburg) June 2, 2020

For jungle, the most reliable/consistent build is Cinderhulk into Triforce with Swifties, then usually Visage or Wits End depending. Glory is fun but not mandatory. Deadman’s and thornmail are solid late game items. Top is trickier but usually it’s rush one tank item then Tri. — Nathan Lutz (@RiotLutzburg) June 2, 2020

Here are the Voli changes Riot’s planning to roll out with this patch:

Rune Changes

Approach Velocity (I4) Effects: Movement speed towards Champion allies has been REMOVED New! “Gain 7.5% Movement Speed towards nearby enemy Champions that are movement impaired. This bonus is increased to 15% Movement Speed for any enemy Champion that you impair. Activation Range for CC from allies: 1000” Guardian (Resolve Keystone) Effects: Value of shield increased to [80-200] from [70-150] Unflinching (R4) Effects: New! “Gain 10% Tenacity and 10% Slow Resist. These values increase by up to an additional 20% Tenacity and 20% Slow Resist based on missing health. Maximum value achieved at 30% health.” (Compared to previous: “After casting a Summoner Spell, gain 15% Tenacity and Slow Resistance for 10s. Additionally, gain 10% Tenacity and Slow Resistance for each Summoner Spell on cooldown.”) Predator (Domination Keystone) Effects: New! “Enchants your boots with the active effect ‘Predator’. Gain increased Movement Speed, ramping up to 45% Movement Speed over 1.5 seconds, while chasing enemy champions. After ramping up, damaging attacks or abilities to champions end this effect, dealing 30-90 (+0.2 bonus AD)(+0.1 AP) bonus adaptive damage. Cooldown: 100s-70s.” (Compared to previous: “Channel for 1.5s out of combat to gain 45% movement speed for 15s. Damaging attacks or abilities end this effect, dealing 60 – 180 (+0.4 bonus AD)(+0.25 AP) bonus adaptive damage. Cooldown: 150s – 100s. Starts the game on cooldown. 50% cooldown if interrupted while channeling.”)

Summoner Spells

Ghost – changed Effects and stats: Cooldown increased to 210 from 180 Movement speed ramp effect now REMOVED Movement speed decreased to [20 – 40% movespeed, scaling according to Champion’s level] from [25 – 45% movespeed, scaling according to Champion’s level] New! Upon takedown, this spell now extends its duration by 4-7 seconds, scaling according to Champion’s level Elemental Rift Changes In a recent dev post , Riot detailed these changes:

“We’ve been slow burning on a few light improvements to some Elemental Rifts. After having some time to see the Elemental Rifts gameplay settle in this season, we’re very happy with how environmental changes add new mastery points and freshness without generating particular advantage to one team or another – it’s how well you use them. Based on that, we’re adding a few more elements to some rifts to enhance their gameplay possibilities:

Infernal Rift – Destruction of walls opens new pathing, doubling down on this idea. Additional Blast Cones spawn in the jungle and alcoves

Cloud Rift – Whirlwinds in the jungle enhance speed and rotations Additional Scryers Blooms spawn in the jungle Wind speed areas now have increased effect for champions out of combat



Keep an eye out for these on the PBE in the LoL patch 10.12 cycle!

Champion Skins

HIGH NOON IRELIA – 1350 RP

Here’s the HIGH NOON IRELIA splash art (via the League of Legends Brazil Twitter channel):

Riot says there will be “New models and textures, new VFX (Angel form at max stacks), new SFX (whips and fire), and a new recall (demons or angels?)” on the way.

HIGH NOON SENNA – 1820 RP

“Once the greatest gunslinger on the continent, Senna’s life would have ended when her heart was torn out by the devil– save for the intervention of a higher authority. Mysteriously resurrected with the heart of an angel and a demonic steed, she has returned to the west to restore the balance of Heaven and Hell… however she sees fit.”

Here’s the HIGH NOON SENNA splash art:

HIGH NOON SENNA also gets an all-new VO, given she’s a legendary skin! Check it out:

… and here are her special interactions:

Riot says HIGH NOON SENNA will also get new models, textures, VFX, SFX, animations, and a recall!

Here are the new High Noon chromas, too:

HEXTECH NOCTURNE – Gemstones

Here’s the HEXTECH NOCTURNE splash art:

That’s all we’ve got for the LoL patch 10.12 notes for the time being, but do keep checking back over the next couple of weeks to see more changes and updates headed to the PBE for some testing before it goes live soon.

