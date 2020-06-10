League of Legends patch 10.13 – Pool Party skins, mid-lane testing, VFX updates

Jump To



Looks like we’re now over the halfway point into the 2020 League of Legends patch cycle, League fans. LoL patch 10.12 has hit the MOBA game’s live servers, bringing those fierce new High Noon skins and a batch of Champion and rune changes – and, like clockwork, patch 10.13 has now arrived on the PBE for two weeks of testing. Let’s take a look, shall we?

First up, as you might have guessed from the splash art above, those LoL Pool Party skins Riot was teasing earlier this week have landed on the testing servers! Early predictions on exactly whose feet those were reclining on the sane were more or less spot-on, too: along with Taliyah – who was confirmed to be getting a summer-ready new skin earlier this year – Heimerdinger, Jarvan IV, Orianna, and Syndra are the lucky Champs joining the Pool Party alternate universe skin line this year.

In addition, Nurse Akali, Kennen MD, and Surgeon Shen have also got some VFX updates this patch, which SkinSpotlights has handily put together in a compilation clip. You can check out all of the above in the patch notes below.

As is often the case on day one of a new patch hitting the PBE, there aren’t any Champion balance to get a good look at just yet, but lead gameplay designer Mark Yetter has posted a brief preview of some mid-lane testing that’ll be arriving during 10.13’s cycle (included below).

So, keep checking back on these notes over the next couple of weeks as we’ll update them with everything you need to know, fresh and piping hot from the PBE.

Read on to check out the LoL path 10.13 notes below!

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.13 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

As reflected in the 2020 League of Legends patch schedule, LoL patch 10.13 will go live on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Maintenance times have not yet been confirmed, but they usually begin at 03:00 AM PT for NA servers, 05:00 UK for EUW servers, and 03:00 CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.13 BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

There aren’t any Champion balance changes to take a look at just yet as the patch has only just hit the PBE, but here’s a brief preview of some mid-lane testing Riot’s got in store from lead gameplay designer Mark Yetter:

Testing Mid lane 10.13:

-Mid lane spawns a cannon every 3 >>> 4 waves for the first 15 min (after it’s normal)

-Mid minions move slightly slower to the lane (reducing clear and roam potential) Still evaluating these. The goal is to bring mid economy back to s9 level not below. — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) June 9, 2020

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.13 New skins

Champion skins

POOL PARTY TALIYAH – 1350 RP