League of Legends patch 10.13 – Pool Party skins, mid-lane testing, VFX updates

Looks like we’re now over the halfway point into the 2020 League of Legends patch cycle, League fans. LoL patch 10.12 has hit the MOBA game’s live servers, bringing those fierce new High Noon skins and a batch of Champion and rune changes – and, like clockwork, patch 10.13 has now arrived on the PBE for two weeks of testing. Let’s take a look, shall we?
First up, as you might have guessed from the splash art above, those LoL Pool Party skins Riot was teasing earlier this week have landed on the testing servers! Early predictions on exactly whose feet those were reclining on the sane were more or less spot-on, too: along with Taliyah – who was confirmed to be getting a summer-ready new skin earlier this year – Heimerdinger, Jarvan IV, Orianna, and Syndra are the lucky Champs joining the Pool Party alternate universe skin line this year.
In addition, Nurse Akali, Kennen MD, and Surgeon Shen have also got some VFX updates this patch, which SkinSpotlights has handily put together in a compilation clip. You can check out all of the above in the patch notes below.
As is often the case on day one of a new patch hitting the PBE, there aren’t any Champion balance to get a good look at just yet, but lead gameplay designer Mark Yetter has posted a brief preview of some mid-lane testing that’ll be arriving during 10.13’s cycle (included below).
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.13 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME
As reflected in the 2020 League of Legends patch schedule, LoL patch 10.13 will go live on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Maintenance times have not yet been confirmed, but they usually begin at 03:00 AM PT for NA servers, 05:00 UK for EUW servers, and 03:00 CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.13 BALANCE CHANGES
Champion Changes
Testing Mid lane 10.13:
-Mid lane spawns a cannon every 3 >>> 4 waves for the first 15 min (after it’s normal)
-Mid minions move slightly slower to the lane (reducing clear and roam potential)
Still evaluating these. The goal is to bring mid economy back to s9 level not below.
— Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) June 9, 2020
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.13 New skins
Champion skins
POOL PARTY ORIANNA – 1350 RP
Here’s the POOL PARTY TALIYAH and POOL PARTY ORIANNA splash art:
POOL PARTY HEIMERDINGER – 1350 RP
POOL PARTY JARVAN IV – 1350 RP
POOL PARTY SYNDRA – 1350 RP
Here’s the POOL PARTY HEIMERDINGER, POOL PARTY JARVAN IV, and POOL PARTY SYNDRA splash art:
Here’s a compilation preview of the new POOL PARTY skins!
VFX CHANGES
Nurse Akali, Kennen MD, and Surgeon Shen are all getting some VFX tweaks on the PBE this cycle:
