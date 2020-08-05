League of Legends patch 10.18 notes – Psyops and Hextech skins and more

Jump To





The road to LoL patch 10.18 has begun, but, oh my, what happened to the last League of Legends patch? Riot revealed last night that the entire company would be taking the week starting August 10 off to recharge, which is good and fair. As Riot’s Kami Banani explains on Twitter, this means there’s no LoL patch 10.17, and that we’re moving onto this one.

As a result of the switch around LoL patch 10.18 will be on the PBE for an extra week to balance things out. Don’t worry, though, as after the new patch releases on September 2 we’re going back to the regular LoL patch cycle. That comes from Banani, again, who clarified the information in a reply on Twitter.

The current stand out of LoL patch 10.18 is the PsyOps skins. Currently, Ezreal, Master Yi, Shen, Sona, and Vi. Ezreal is getting a prestige skin, too. They remind me of Final Fantasy 7 a wee bit. Ezreal’s non-prestige skin makes him look a tiny bit like Cloud Strife, which I am all for.

Anyway, enough from us, here’s what’s being looked at on the PBE for LoL patch 10.18 so far:

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.18 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

As reflected in the 2020 League of Legends patch schedule, LoL patch 10.18 is due to go live on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but they usually begin at 03:00 AM PT for NA servers, 05:00 UK for EUW servers, and 03:00 CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

We’ll post the exact downtimes right here when they’re confirmed, which is usually the day before the patch goes live.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.18 CHAMPION CHANGES

Champion Changes

Kayle – nerfed Radiant Blast (Q): Removed! This ability no longer refunds mana on champion hit Celestial Blessing (W): Mana cost increased to 90/100/110/120/130 from 70/80/90/100/110 Starfire Spellblade (E): Cooldown changed to 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 from 8 Mana cost lowered from 50/55/60/65/70 to No Cost Auto attack projectile speed increased from 2000 to 5000 Lillia Blooming Blows (Q): Changed! It now does 80% damage to minions.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.18 NEW SKINS

Champion Skins

PsyOps Ezreal – 1350 RP

“Quest accepted! …Wait, where are we going?”

Riot says on Reddit: “PsyOps Ezreal is hitting the Rift with:

New models and textures!

New VFX!

New SFX!

New recall animation!

PsyOps Ezreal is set to be 1350 RP.”

PsyOps Ezreal Prestige Edition – 2000 Event Tokens

PsyOps Master Yi – 1350 RP

“Form before strength.”

Riot says on Reddit: “PsyOps Master Yi is hitting the Rift with:

New models and textures!

New VFX!

New SFX!

New recall animation!

Notes:

If R is active, hood comes on and Mask stays on.

If Recalling, Mask gets puts away. Mask will come back on during Recall Winddown.

These are not toggles/will not be toggles.

PsyOps Master Yi is set to be 1350 RP.”

PsyOps Shen – 1350 RP

Riot says on Reddit: “PsyOps Shen is shielding an ally on the Rift with:

New models and textures!

New VFX!

New SFX!

New recall animation!

PsyOps Shen is set to be 1350 RP.”

PsyOps Sona – Legendary – 1820 RP

“Once a prisoner of the Black Rose Group, Sona has been freed by PsyOps. With her powers finally unleashed, Sona is the master of her own destiny and has plans for her former captors.”

Riot says on Reddit: “PsyOps Sona is levitating her way onto the Rift, featuring:

New models and textures!

New VFX!

New SFX!

New animations and recall!

New VO!

Transforms into unbound form after unlocking her R!

PsyOps Sona is set to be 1820 RP.”

PsyOps Vi – 1350 RP

“A hand-to-hand combat specialist trained in psychically enhancing her blows with her mind, Vi takes care of “hard targets” for the rest of the PsyOps crew… generally by rushing ahead and punching them apart. She will fight anything and everything, including the old bipedal winter mechs from the Arctic Ops event 40 years prior.”

Riot says on Reddit: “PsyOps Vi is hitting the Rift… hard, featuring:

New models and textures!

New VFX!

New SFX!

New recall animation!

PsyOps Vi is set to be 1350 RP and is available to play on PBE!”

Hextech Ziggs – Ten Gemstones

“Famed inventor of Tocker, Ziggs is a savant to some, to others a maniac. All can agree that no matter the consequences, Ziggs seems to enjoy his experiments… especially the subsequent explosions. What is perhaps most miraculous of all is how he and Tocker have survived so many blasts over the years.”

Riot says on Reddit: “Hextech Ziggs is bringing the bang to the Rift featuring:

New models and textures!

New VFX!

New SFX!

New recall animation!

Hextech Ziggs is set to be 1350 RP and is available to play on PBE!”

Miscellaneous

This could be one for the future, but SkinSpotlights notes on Twitter that some of PsyOps Sona’s interactions are tied to skin files that aren’t currently in the game. We’ll need to wait and see what that leads to, but the possibilities are exciting to think about.

Those are all the notes for LoL patch 10.18 for now, but keep heading back to check them out as there’s sure to be lots more to eyeball and delve into ahead of the patch’s arrival very soon.

Also be sure to go catch up on the LoL patch 10.16 notes – it’s a big update, and there’s plenty on the way, so you’ll want to make sure you’re in the know on what’s about to drop now the patch is live. Plus, we have a LoL tier list which has all you need to know about the best League of Legends Champions to play in each role as of the latest patch.