League of Legends patch 10.22 notes – Seraphine! K/DA skins! Preseason changes! Oh my!

Phew! That was a big couple of weeks for League of Legends, wasn’t it? We saw new Champion Seraphine’s abilities – and, well, existence – officially announced along with the 2020 LoL Ranked rewards, and of course there’s also been that massive round of item, shop, and Champion balance change testing on the PBE for Preseason. LoL patch 10.21, which is packed with its own hearty batch of goodies and updates, has headed to live, which means here we are – LoL patch 10.22. Let’s check out what’s in store.

First up is, naturally, our latest addition to the Champion roster: Seraphine! Now that the Starry-Eyed Songstress has hit the PBE for two weeks of testing, we’ve got a better idea of her abilities, as well as a rundown of her stats and peek at how she plays in-game. You can find everything you need to know about the pop star from Piltover in her section in the patch notes below.

Also on the way this patch are those dazzling K/DA ALL/OUT skins Riot’s been teasing previews of on Twitter, so if you’re an Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, or Kai’Sa main, you’re in for a treat. Especially if your favourite Champ’s Kai’Sa – she gets a Prestige Edition, too. You can check out all these below.

Patch 10.22 will bring its own set of balance changes, too, which you can check out in the relevant section below. However, there are plenty of major updates also up for a continued round o’ tweaking and tinkering for Preseason 2021 – and the process of testing these is a little more complex than usual. As Lead gameplay designer Mark Yetter explains here, the Preseason content will be on the PBE for “an extended period of time”, it’ll alternate time with the ‘regular’ patches on the testing servers (switching out on Thursdays, it seems), like so:

Week one – Preseason

Week two – Patch 10.21

Week three – Preseason

Week four – Patch 10.22

Weeks five and six – Preseason

That means there will be two different ‘sets’ of balance changes to check out for the next few weeks. We’ve split these off for you to see below, so you can easily see what’s what. Expect the changes in the 10.22 section to arrive when the patch goes live; the Preseason changes will follow once the extended period is done (but they’ll stay here in the notes anyway so you can see what’s being tested over the longer period!).

The massive item system overhaul that Riot’s been discussing in recent weeks has once again come to the PBE – including the new LoL item type, Mythics – as well the brand-new shop interface and item icon updates. There’s a bunch of social media threads and notes explaining these changes, which we’ve included in the notes below.

There are also lots of Champion-specific changes up for testing, which will additionally help to ensure everything’s working correctly given all those other major system updates and still making for “compelling build choices”, as Browning explains. Plus, we’ve added some info about various rune and other item changes up for testing, too.

WHEW! Shall we get on with it and see what changes are on the way? Let’s do it. Read on for the Preseason and League of Legends patch 10.22 notes below (thanks, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.22 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

As reflected in the 2020 League of Legends patch schedule, LoL patch 10.22 is due to go live on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – though, again, it’s worth noting that much of the Preseason content is due to stay on the PBE for an extended period of “six full weeks”, so won’t go live on that date. Maintenance times for the patch itself haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 03:00 PT for NA servers, 05:00 BST for EUW servers, and 03:00 CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

We’ll post the exact timings when Riot confirms them, usually the day before the patch goes live.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.22 New Champion – Seraphine!

Seraphine, the Starry-Eyed Songstress

SERAPHINE STATS

Base HP – 500

HP per level – 80

HP regen – 6.5

HP regen per level – 0.12

Mana – 440

Mana per level – 40

Base armour – 19

Armour per level – 3

Base AD – 55

AD per level – 3

Base MR – 30

MR per level – 0.5

Base move speed – 325

Attack speed per level – 1

Attack range – 525

SERAPHINE ABILITIES

Stage Presence – Passive Description: “Every third basic ability Seraphine casts will echo, automatically casting a second time. Additionally, Seraphine draws inspiration from the music within her allies, creating a Note for each nearby ally whenever she casts an ability. For each Note, Seraphine’s Attacks gain Attack Range and deal an additional [5-20 (+7.5% AP)] magic damage and consume the Notes. Notes deal 95% damage of the previous one to non-minions. Notes deal 300% damage to minions.”

High Note – Q Description: “Seraphine projects a pure note, dealing [55/65/75/85/95 (+60% AP)] magic damage, increased by the target’s missing Health percentage up to [150%] damage below 25% Health.” Ability Cooldown: 10/8.75/7.5/6.25/5 seconds Mana Cost: 65/70/75/80/85 Initial Damage: 55/65/75/85/95

Surround Sound – W Description: “Seraphine spurs her nearby allied Champions in song, granting herself [20% (+0.05% per 100 AP)] decaying Move Speed, her allies [8% (+0.02% per 100 AP)] Move Speed, and everyone [60-120 (+40% AP)] Shield for 2.5 seconds. If Seraphine is already Shielded, she calls out to her allies to join her, restoring [5% (+1.5% per 100 AP)] missing Health to them per nearby ally Champion after a 2.5 second delay.” Ability Cooldown: 26/25/24/23/22 seconds Mana Cost: 50/70/90/110/130

Beat Drop – E Description: “Seraphine unleashes a heavy soundwave, dealing [60/85/110/135/160 (+45% AP)] Magic Damage to enemies in a line and Slowing them by 99% for 1 second. Enemies that are already Slowed are Rooted instead, and Immobilised enemies are Stunned. Deals 60/70/80/90/100% damage against minions.” Ability Cooldown: 13/12/11/10/9 seconds Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100

Encore – R Description: “Seraphine takes the stage, projecting a captivating force that Charms for [1.25/1.5/1.75] seconds and deals [150/200/250 (+60% AP)] magic damage. Any Champions struck (including allies) become part of the performance, extending the range of this ability. Allied Champions gain maximum Notes. Ability Cooldown: 160/140/120 seconds Mana Cost: 100

SERAPHINE SKINS

Aside from Classic Seraphine, which you can check out above, the Champ gets a release skin: K/DA ALL/OUT Seraphine! This is a special-style Ultimate skin, which evolves across three different version, based on completing missions! Riot’s posted a handy explainer article here which you can read if you want to know more about how the skins unlocks system works. But, you can check out Seraphine’s skins right here:

K/DA ALL/OUT SERAPHINE – ULTIMATE SKIN – 3250 RP

Here’s the K/DA ALL/OUT SERAPHINE splash art, mashing up all three versions together:

Here’s the K/DA ALL/OUT SERAPHINE – INDIE splash art (normal and animated):

Here’s the K/DA ALL/OUT SERAPHINE – RISING STAR splash art (normal and animated):

Here’s the K/DA ALL/OUT SERAPHINE – SUPERSTAR splash art (normal and animated):

Here’s the K/DA ALL/OUT SERAPHINE VO:

Here’s the CLASSIC SERAPHINE skin in-game:

Here’s the CLASSIC SERAPHINE VO:

League of Legends Patch 10.22 Balance Changes

Patch 10.22 Balance Changes

Annie – changed* Molten Shield (E): Mana Cost increased to 40 from 20 New! This ability’s effect has been changed to: “Annie grants herself or an ally a shield for [40/90/140/190/240] for 3 seconds and 50% Movement Speed that decays over 1.5 seconds. While the shield is active, enemies who basic attack it take [20/30/40/50/60 (+40%)] magic damage.”

Nasus – buffed* Fury of the Sands (R): Bonus resistances increased to 40/55/70 from 15/35/55

* It’s worth noting that these changes are not confirmed/set just yet, and might not represent the changes Riot’s got in store for patch 10.22!

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS Preseason BALANCE CHANGES

Preseason Balance Changes

MANA POOL CHANGES

Preseason is back on PBE today, there are lots of changes and more coming soon. -Stat filters in the shop

-Many buffs and nerfs (eclipse we see u)

-New support mythics

-A million bug fixes Get back in there and enjoy, thank you again for all of the experimenting and feedback! — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) October 13, 2020

Anivia – buffed Flash Frost (Q): Mana cost decreased to 60/70/80/90/100 from 80/90/100/110/120 Glacial Storm (R): Mana cost decreased to 60 (+40/50/60 per second) from 75 (+40/50/60 per second)

Cassiopeia – buffed Twin Fang (E): Mana cost decreased to 50/45/40/35/30 from a flat 50

Corki – changed Stats: Base mana decreased to 350 from 350.16 Mana per level increased to 54 from 34

Ekko – buffed Stats: Mana increased to 330 from 250 Mana regeneration increased to 8 from 7

Evelynn – changed Stats: Base mana decreased to 315 from 316.6 MP5 increased to 8.11 from 8.108

Fizz – buffed Stats: Base mana increased to 400 from 317.2 Mana regeneration increased to 7 from 6

Gangplank – changed Stats: Base mana decreased to 280 from 282 Mana per level increased to 60 from 40

Nidalee – changed Stats: Base mana decreased to 295 from 295.6

Olaf – changed Stats: MP5 decreased to 7.465 from 7.466

Skarner – changed Stats: Mana per level increased to 60 from 40 MP5 decreased to 7.2 from 7.206

Sylas – buffed Stats: Base mana increased to 350 from 280

Warwick – nerfed Stats: MP5 decreased to 7.465 from 7.466

The following Champions have had their Mana per level adjusted up by 20 each, as the dev explains on Twitter. This means the new values are as follows:

Camille – was 32, now 52

Darius – was 37.5, now 57.5

Fiora – was 40, now 60

Hecarim – was 40, now 60

Irelia – was 30 , now 50

Jax – was 32, now 52

Nasus – was 42, now 62

Twisted Fate – was 19, now 29

Udyr – was 30, now 50

Vi – was 45, now 65

Volibear – was 50, now 70

Wukong – was 45, now 65

Xin Zhao – was 35, now 75

Yorick – was 40, now 60

Zilean – was 30, now 45

CHAMPION BALANCE CHANGES

Caitlyn – nerfed Headshot (Passive): Crit chance now grants 25% less bonus damage to headshots Jhin – changed Whisper (Passive): Damage reduction from crit changed to [14% (150% damage crits)] from [25% (150% damage crits)] Crit chance Bonus AD decreased to [3% AD per 10% crit] from [4% AD per 10% crit] Katarina – changed Voracity (Passive): This ability “now applies on-hit effects to all units struck” Shunpo (E): This ability now applies on-hit effects Death Lotus (R): “Split damage into (Base + AP ratio) Magic damage, and (AD + Attack speed ratio) physical damage.” This “now applies on-hit effects at 33% efficiency to all units struck (each unit is hit for a total of 3 x Kat’s on-hits over the full 2.5 seconds channel duration)”. Kayle – changed Divine Ascent (Passive): Per stack attack speed changed to [30% + 10% per 100 AP at 5 stacks] from [6% (30% at 5 stacks)] Senna – changed Stats: Attack speed ratio increased to 0.32 from 0.2 Attack speed per level decreased to 2.5% from 4% Absolution (Passive): Crit damage reduction decreased to [14% (150% damage crits)] from [35% (130% damage crits)] Per 20 souls crit chance decreased to 10% from 15% Conversion of excess crit to lifesteal changed to 20% (+3% per 100 AP) from a flat 20% Dawning Shadow (R): Damage AP ratio increased to 80% from 50% Tryndamere – changed Battle Fury (Passive): “Crit chance per point of fury” changed to 0.3-0.6 from 0.35-0.5 Viktor – changed Glorious Evolution (Passive): Removed! Viktor doesn’t now start with Hexcore in his inventory, and he can’t purchase upgrades New! “Viktor gains an Evolution point when he completes a Mythic or Legendary tier item” (“Each Each evolution point upgrades a spell and grants +10% Total AP permanently”) Death Ray (E): Mana cost decreased to 50/60/70/80/90 from 70/80/90/100/110 Laser AP ratio increased to 70% from 60% Aftershock AP ratio decreased to 60% from 70% New! Augment – Aftershock now also says: “Aftershock deals 50% damage to minions and monsters” Siphon Power (Q): Augment – Turbocharge shield boost decreased to 50% from 60% Gravity Field (W): Ability’s slow effect increased to 30/35/40/45/50% from 30/34/38/42/45% Chaos Storm (R): Radius of storm increased to 350 from 325 Storm’s minimum speed increased to 225 from 200 Augment – Perfect Storm speed decreased to 15% from 25% Volibear – changed The Relentless Storm (Passive): Attack speed has now got a 4% per 100 AP ratio per stack Thundering Smash (Q): Movespeed now gets a 3% per 100 AP ratio (which is doubled towards Champions) Sky Splitter (E): Cooldown decreased to 15/14/13/12/11 from a flat 15 The damage cap against minions and monsters has changed to [150/300/450/600/750] from [150/250/350/450/550] Yone – changed Way of the Hunter (Passive): Chance of a bonus crit strike increased to 150% from 100% Damage reduction from crit strike increased to 15% from 10% Preseason Rune Changes Stats Cooldown Reduction Runes’ CDR stats have changed to “+8 Ability Haste” in the game Ravenous Hunter (D4) Effect changed! “Heal for a percentage of the damage dealt. Healing: 1% + 2% per Bounty Hunter stack. Bounty Hunter stacks are earned the first time you get a takedown on each enemy champion. Healing reduced to one third against non-champions.” Conqueror (Precision Keystone) Effects: Adaptive Force per stack increased to 2-5 from 1.7-4.2 Heal effect decreased to 10% from 15% Ranged heal effect decreased to 6% from 8% Presence of Mind (P2) New effect! “Damaging an enemy champion increases your mana regeneration by 1.5-11 (80% for ranged) mana per second for 4 seconds. All energy users gain 1.5 energy per second, instead. Takedowns restore 15% of your maximum mana or energy.” NEW RUNE: Legend: Destroyer (P3) Effects: “Gain 2% Bonus Armor and Bonus Magic Penetration for every Legend stack (max 10 stacks). Earn progress toward Legend stacks for every champion takedown, epic monster takedown, large monster kill, and minion kill.” Legends: Bloodline (P3) Effects: Max stacks decreased to 15 from 20 Transcendence (S3): New effect! “Gain bonuses upon reaching the following levels: Level 5: +5 Ability Haste Level 8: +5 Ability Haste Level 11: On Champion takedown, reduce the remaining cooldown of basic abilities by 20%.” Cosmic Insight (I4) Effects changed: “+15 Summoner Spell Haste +10 Item Haste”

Preseason Item Changes

A whole bunch of items, icons, and other Preseason store goodies are now on the PBE for testing, and you can get a good look at how they appear in-game on Surrenderat20 here . The brand-new item type, Mythics, are even animated – neat!

Preseason ARAM changes

League of Legends modes game designer Riot Lowbo has posted a bunch of info about some ARAM testing for Preseason. Take a look at the thread below:

The biggest thing is that they will count as a Legendary for your Mythic passive, allowing you to engage with that system earlier. In addition, they’ve been made more efficient – more stats for the same money, and they sell for 70% of cost rather than 40%. — Lowbo | Black Lives Matter (@itslowbo) October 13, 2020 In addition, many of the sources of gold income are increased from before – nearby minion deaths grant 6 gold rather than 5, and kills and ambient gold are increased by 10%. These numbers are subject to tuning and could change before release. — Lowbo | Black Lives Matter (@itslowbo) October 13, 2020 In addition, we like that Guardian items now give a solid core of stats, making most champions feel a lot better. They also allow players to delay committing to a Mythic until getting a chance to feel out the game. Or, they can rush a mythic and then get a big stat boost cheaply! — Lowbo | Black Lives Matter (@itslowbo) October 13, 2020 We’ve been really enjoying playtesting ARAM with these changes, and I hope y’all will to. Happy to discuss anybody’s feedback, questions, or comments! — Lowbo | Black Lives Matter (@itslowbo) October 13, 2020

League of Legends Patch 10.22 Champion Skins

New Champion Skins

That batch of K/DA ALL/OUT skins for patch 10.22 has arrived on the PBE – check them all out below:

K/DA ALL/OUT AHRI – 1350 RP

Here’s the K/DA ALL/OUT AHRI splash art:

K/DA ALL/OUT AKALI – 1350 RP

Here’s the K/DA ALL/OUT AKALI splash art:

K/DA ALL/OUT EVELYNN – 1350 RP

Here’s the K/DA ALL/OUT EVELYNN splash art: K/DA ALL/OUT KAI’SA – 1350 RP Here’s the K/DA ALL/OUT EVELYNN splash art: K/DA ALL/OUT KAI’SA – PRESTIGE EDITION – 2000 WORLDS TOKENS There’s no K/DA ALL/OUT KAI’SA PRESTIGE EDITION splash art on the PBE just yet, but keep checking back on these notes, as it’s likely to arrive very soon!

PHWOAR! That’s all we’ve got in the way of the incoming League of Legends patch 10.22 notes and the raft of Preseason 2021 changes for now, but keep checking back on this page over next few weeks as we’ll keep on updating it to reflect what’s going on on the PBE. Assuming you want to keep up with all the latest changes up for testing, that is? Of course you do.

Also make sure you go catch up on the LoL patch 10.21 notes if you want to stay up-to-date on what’s hitting the live game right now. Plus, we have a LoL tier list which is packed with all you need to know about the best League of Legends Champions to play in each role if you’re looking for some tips.