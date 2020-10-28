League of Legends patch 10.23 notes – Victorious Lucian, Battlecast, Resistance skins, Preseason

Jump To









We’re almost there, League of Legends fans. The end of 2020 is in sight. LoL patch 10.22 has done its round on the MOBA game’s testing grounds and its follow-up has now landed on the PBE ready for its own fortnight of tinkering. With just a few more patches to come before the year is out, here’s LoL patch 10.23 – let’s take a peek at what’s inside.

If you’ve been following the multiplayer game’s dev updates and patch notes, you’ll know there’s been an extended period of Preseason 2021 testing on the PBE over the past few weeks. That’s continuing over this update’s testing cycle, too, which means there will be two different sets of balance changes to check out in the notes below – Preseason changes and those specific to patch 10.23 itself. We’ve split these out into their own sections to make them easy to digest, because we’re super helpful and lovely like that.

If you want to catch up on the full breakdown of how this Preseason testing works, you can head to the previous LoL patch 10.22 notes to find out what’s what. For now, let’s see what’s on the way with patch 10.23.

First up, we’ve got some shiny new Champion skins on the way: Victorious Lucian (which was recently unveiled alongside the 2020 LoL Ranked Rewards), as well as Battlecast skins for Zac and Nasus, and Resistance styles for Jayce, Singed, and Yorick. Sweet. Check these out in the Champion skins section below.

In the way of balance changes, as is often the case when a new patch hits the PBE, there aren’t any up for patch 10.23 specifically just yet – but keep checking back on these notes as some will very likely appear in the coming days. And, you’ve got all those Preseason Champion changes to delve into in the meantime, of course.

So, without further ado, let’s dive in! Here are the tentative League of Legends patch 10.23 notes (thanks, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.23 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

As reflected in the 2020 League of Legends patch schedule, LoL patch 10.23 is due to go live on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 – though, again, it’s worth noting that much of the Preseason content is due to stay on the PBE for an extended period of “six full weeks”, so won’t go live on that date. Maintenance times for the patch itself haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 03:00 PT for NA servers, 05:00 GMT for EUW servers, and 03:00 CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

We’ll post the exact maintenance times here when they’re announced, usually a day before the patch goes live, so be sure to check back.

League of Legends Patch 10.23 Balance Changes

Patch 10.23 Champion Changes

Nothing on the PBE just yet! But keep checking back on these notes as we’re sure to see this patch’s Champion changes arrive for testing very soon!

League of Legends Preseason Balance Changes

Preseason Champion Changes

MANA POOL CHANGES (as detailed by Riot previously (as detailed by Riot previously here

Akali – buffed Five Point Strike (Q): Energy Cost decreased to 120/110/100/90/80 from 120/115/110/105/100

Amumu – changed Stats: Mana decreased to 285 from 287.2 Mana per level increased to 60 from 40 Base health amount increased to 615 from 613.12 Cho’Gath – changed Stats: Mana decreased to 270 from 272.2 Mana per level increased to 60 from 40 Mana regeneration decreased to 7.2 from 7.206 Corki – changed Stats: Base mana decreased to 350 from 350.16 Mana per level increased to 54 from 34 Evelynn – changed Stats: Base mana decreased to 315 from 316.6 MP5 increased to 8.11 from 8.108 Gangplank – changed Stats: Base mana decreased to 280 from 282 Mana per level increased to 60 from 40 Kassadin – buffed Stats: Mana increased to 400 from 397.6 Mana per level increased to 87 from 67 Malphite – changed Stats: Base level health increased to 575 from 574.2 Mana decreased to 280 from 282.2 Mana per level increased to 60 from 40 Nidalee – changed Stats: Base mana decreased to 295 from 295.6 Olaf – changed Stats: MP5 decreased to 7.465 from 7.466 Skarner – changed Stats: Mana per level increased to 60 from 40 MP5 decreased to 7.2 from 7.206 Sylas – buffed Stats: Base mana increased to 350 from 280 Warwick – nerfed Stats: MP5 decreased to 7.465 from 7.466 The following Champions have had their Mana per level adjusted up by 20 each, as the studio explains on Twitter. This means the new values are as follows: Anivia – was 25, now 45

Camille – was 32, now 52

Cassiopeia – was 40, now 60

Darius – was 37.5, now 57.5

Ekko – was 50, now 70

Ezreal – was 50, now 70

Fiora – was 40, now 60

Fizz – was 37, now 57

Hecarim – was 40, now 60

Irelia – was 30 , now 50

Jax – was 32, now 52

Nasus – was 42, now 62

Ryze – was 50, now 70

Twisted Fate – was 19, now 29

Udyr – was 30, now 50

Vi – was 45, now 65

Volibear – was 50, now 70

Wukong – was 45, now 65

Xin Zhao – was 35, now 75

Yorick – was 40, now 60

Zilean – was 30, now 45 CHAMPION-SPECIFIC CHANGES (as detailed by Riot previously here, here, and here) Caitlyn – nerfed Headshot (Passive): Crit chance now grants 25% less bonus damage to headshots Jhin – changed Whisper (Passive): Damage reduction from crit changed to [14% (150% damage crits)] from [25% (150% damage crits)] Crit chance Bonus AD decreased to [3% AD per 10% crit] from [4% AD per 10% crit] Katarina – changed Voracity (Passive): This ability “now applies on-hit effects to all units struck” Shunpo (E): This ability now deals on-hit effects Death Lotus (R): “Split damage into (Base + AP ratio) Magic damage, and (AD + Attack speed ratio) physical damage.” This “now applies on-hit effects at 33% efficiency to all units struck (each unit is hit for a total of 3 x Kat’s on-hits over the full 2.5 seconds channel duration)”. Kayle – changed Divine Ascent (Passive): Per stack attack speed changed to [30% + 10% per 100 AP at 5 stacks] from [6% (30% at 5 stacks)] Ornn – changed Living Forge (Passive): “Now every time he upgrades any mythic to a masterwork his passive Armor/MR amp increases by 5% (10% without upgrades, same as live)” New! All sources now grant Ornn an additional 10% health New! This value now increases “by 4% of these bonus stats per Mythic item Ornn upgrades into a masterwork” Senna – changed Stats: Attack speed ratio increased to 0.32 from 0.2 Attack speed per level decreased to 2.5% from 4% Absolution (Passive): Crit damage reduction decreased to [14% (150% damage crits)] from [35% (130% damage crits)] Per 20 souls crit chance decreased to 10% from 15% Conversion of excess crit to lifesteal changed to 20% (+3% per 100 AP) from a flat 20% Dawning Shadow (R): Damage AP ratio increased to 80% from 50% Curse of the Black Mist (E): Senna’s movespeed has changed to 20% (+3% per 100 AP) from a flat 20% Tryndamere – changed Battle Fury (Passive): “Crit chance per point of fury” changed to 0.3-0.6 from 0.35-0.5 Viktor – changed Glorious Evolution (Passive): Removed! Viktor doesn’t now start with Hexcore in his inventory, and he can’t purchase upgrades New! “can upgrade his Basic Abilities after gaining 100 Hex Fragments. He Gains 1 from kills on minions and 5 from large minions. He also gains 25 on champion takedowns. Once all three Basic Abilities have been upgraded, Chaos Storm is upgraded automatically.” Death Ray (E): Laser AP ratio increased to 70% from 60% Aftershock AP ratio increased to 80% from 70% Gravity Field (W): Ability’s slow effect increased to 30/33/37/40/45% from 30/34/38/42/45% Chaos Storm (R): Storm’s minimum speed increased to 225 from 200 Volibear – changed Stats: Mana per level increased to 70 from 50 The Relentless Storm (Passive): Attack speed has now got a 4% per 100 AP ratio per stack Sky Splitter (E): The damage cap against non-Champs has changed to [150/300/450/600/750] from [150/250/350/450/550] Yasuo – changed Way of the Wanderer (Passive): Chance of a critical strike over 100% now becomes converted into Bonus AD Yone – changed Way of the Hunter (Passive): Chance of a critical strike over 100% now becomes converted into Bonus AD Preseason Item Changes are some handy The full list of Preseason item changes is colossal, so here links to Riot’s dev posts explaining what’s what, plus here’s a breakdown of the item system overhaul posted by Riot in September:

Additionally, a whole bunch of items, icons, and other Preseason store goodies are now on the PBE for testing, and you can get a good look at how they appear in-game on Surrenderat20 right here

Preseason Rune Changes

Stats Cooldown Reduction Runes’ CDR stats have been changed to “+8 Ability Haste” in the game

Ravenous Hunter (D4) Effect changed! “Heal for a percentage of the damage dealt. Healing: 1% + 2% per Bounty Hunter stack. Bounty Hunter stacks are earned the first time you get a takedown on each enemy champion. Healing reduced to one third against non-Champions.”

Ingenious Hunter (D4): Effect changed! “Gain 10 Item Haste plus an additional 5 Item Haste per Bounty Hunter stack (includes Trinkets). Bounty Hunter stacks are earned the first time you get a takedown on each enemy champion. Item Haste affects all items with cooldowns.”

Conqueror (Precision Keystone) Effects: Adaptive Force per stack increased to 2-5 from 1.7-4.2 Heal effect decreased to 9% from 15% Ranged heal effect decreased to 6% from 8%

Presence of Mind (P2) New effect! “Damaging an enemy Champion increases your mana regeneration by 1.5-11 (80% for ranged) mana per second for 4 seconds. All energy users gain 1.5 energy per second, instead. Takedowns restore 15% of your maximum mana or energy.”

Legends: Bloodline (P3) Effects: Max stacks decreased to 15 from 20

Transcendence (S3): New effect! “Gain bonuses upon reaching the following levels: Level 5: +5 Ability Haste Level 8: +5 Ability Haste Level 11: On Champion takedown, reduce the remaining cooldown of basic abilities by 20%.”

Cosmic Insight (I4) Effects changed: “+15 Summoner Spell Haste +10 Item Haste”

Time Warp Tonic (I4) Effect changed: “Consuming a potion or biscuit grants 50% of its health or mana restoration immediately. In addition, gain 5% Movement Speed while under their effects.”

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.23 CHAMPION SKINS

New Champion Skins

VICTORIOUS LUCIAN

BATTLECAST NASUS – 1350 RP

BATTLECAST ZAC – 1350 RP

RESISTANCE JAYCE

RESISTANCE SINGED

RESISTANCE YORICK

That’s about it for the tentative League of Legends patch 10.23 notes and Preseason 2021 changes for now, but do keep checking back on this page over the next fortnight as we’ll be updating it to reflect what’s up for testing on the PBE over that time. Assuming you want to keep up with all the latest changes on the way, that is? Of course you do.

