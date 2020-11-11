League of Legends patch 10.24 notes – Cosmic Champion skins, Prestige Star Guardian Soraka

Jump To





Well, League of Legends fans, it’s here. Preseason 2021 has landed as of League of Legends patch 10.23, which means a raft of gameplay changes – Mythic items, item updates, an item shop overhaul, and balance changes to name a few – are now rolling onto the multiplayer game’s live servers. Phew! But, the cycle continues, and its follow-up has arrived on the PBE. Let’s see what’s in store for League of Legends patch 10.24, shall we?

Good news if you’re an Anivia, Illaoi, Nami, Nidalee, Hecarim, Varus, Vladimir, Skarner, Lissandra, or Soraka main and like the look of those skins in the Cosmic or Star Guardian lines – there are a whopping nine new Cosmic Champion skins in store this patch cycle, with a Prestige Star Guardian look for Soraka. You can check these out in the notes’ skins section below.

As for balance changes, there aren’t any to take a look at just yet given the patch is only beginning its fortnight of testing right now. But, be sure to keep checking back on this page over the next two weeks to keep up with all the latest Champion, item, and rune changes headed to the game – we’ll keep these notes updated with everything you need to know.

This is especially as, as lead gameplay designer Mark Yetter says on Twitter, “the first patch of preseason is definitely a stabilisation period”:

The first patch of preseason is definitely a stabilization period. We know there will be OP champs, OP items, bugs that slipped through and a few rough edges. We're going to be full on polish mode in the next few weeks to get everything stable and tuned the way it should be. — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) November 10, 2020

Without further ado, let’s dive in! Here are the tentative League of Legends patch 10.24 notes (thanks, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.24 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

As reflected in the 2020 League of Legends patch schedule, LoL patch 10.24 is currently due to go live on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 03:00 PT for NA servers, 05:00 GMT for EUW servers, and 03:00 CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

We’ll post the exact times when they get confirmed by Riot, usually the day before the patch goes live.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.24 BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

None on the PBE to check out just yet, but keep checking back on this page as a bunch will likely appear in the coming days, and we’ll post them all here!

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.24 New CHAMPION SKINS

Champion Skins

COSMIC ANIVIA – 1350 RP

“A regal and truly ancient being, whose swirling energies give birth to

entire galaxies. She has begun to wall off her creations, fearing the

return of an ancient, golden foe that her kind has long sought to

forget…”

Here’s the COSMIC ANIVIA splash art:

COSMIC ILLAOI – 1350 RP

“An entity who carries the raw power of cosmic creation in her hands,

Illaoi can slam the orb she holds into the very fabric of reality,

allowing time to flow forward even in places where life has been

eradicated.”

Here’s the COSMIC ILLAOI splash art:

COSMIC NAMI – 1350 RP

“The bringer of life, Nami is charged with scattering the seeds of ‘Élan

vital’ on the newborn, cold lifeless rocks and planets that appear with

the birth of new stars and constellations.”

Here’s the COSMIC NAMI splash art: COSMIC NIDALEE – 1350 RP “A cosmic tracker and ferocious warrior, she is tasked to find newborn

stars and defend them from the ever-hungry Dark Star corruptants. Darting

from galaxy to galaxy in an eternal hunt, she is forever shifting her

shape like the wandering stars in the sky.” Here’s the COSMIC NIDALEE splash art: COSMIC HECARIM – 1350 RP “A knight in the Queen’s court, he leads his calvary across the sky,

forever expanding the outer edge of creation– bringing new life wherever

his hooves fall.”

Here’s the COSMIC HECARIM splash art: COSMIC VARUS – 1350 RP “A young member of the cosmic court, minted in the image of the Dark Star

corruptant Varus. Tasked with destroying his monstrous doppelganger, this

new Varus seeks his place among the stars after his task is finally

complete.” The COSMIC VARUS splash art isn’t on the PBE just yet, but keep checking back at it’ll arrive soon! COSMIC VLADIMIR – 1350 RP “Pompous, arrogant, and isolated from his cosmic brethren, Vladimir drinks

the essence from dead worlds to infuse dying ones with life. Yet as of

late his hunger has begun to grow…” Here’s the COSMIC VLADIMIR splash art:

COSMIC SKARNER – 1350 RP

“An ancient creature of deep, primal wisdoms from before the forming of

the first galaxies, Skarner is composed of the very elements that are the

building blocks of all the cosmos. His kind are the radiant antithesis of

the ancient, squirming things that lurk in the deep darkness of space, and

beyond it.”

Here’s the COSMIC SKARNER splash art:

DARK COSMIC LISSANDRA – 1350 RP

“Once a cosmic entity charged with identifying future threats to the

cosmos, her hunger for ever greater knowledge drew her into conflict with

the Dark Star, which consumed her. Transformed into a mad doomsayer who sees a true universe in the ashes of this one, she has become the

very end she once feared.”

Here’s the DARK COSMIC LISSANDRA splash art: PRESTIGE STAR GUARDIAN SORAKA – 100 PRESTIGE POINTS The PRESTIGE STAR GUARDIAN SORAKA skin and splash art haven’t hit the PBE just yet, but you can check out Riot’s preview of it in action right here: So happy you made it to Part 3 of our PBE preview, featuring Star Guardian Soraka Prestige Edition! pic.twitter.com/NnZPdH0CDI — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) November 10, 2020

KHA’ZIX VISUAL EFFECTS UPDATE

