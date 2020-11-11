League of Legends patch 10.24 notes – Cosmic Champion skins, Prestige Star Guardian Soraka

League of Legends patch 10.24 brings a whopping nine new Cosmic skins, and a Prestige look for Soraka

Well, League of Legends fans, it’s here. Preseason 2021 has landed as of League of Legends patch 10.23, which means a raft of gameplay changes – Mythic items, item updates, an item shop overhaul, and balance changes to name a few – are now rolling onto the multiplayer game’s live servers. Phew! But, the cycle continues, and its follow-up has arrived on the PBE. Let’s see what’s in store for League of Legends patch 10.24, shall we?

Good news if you’re an Anivia, Illaoi, Nami, Nidalee, Hecarim, Varus, Vladimir, Skarner, Lissandra, or Soraka main and like the look of those skins in the Cosmic or Star Guardian lines – there are a whopping nine new Cosmic Champion skins in store this patch cycle, with a Prestige Star Guardian look for Soraka. You can check these out in the notes’ skins section below.

As for balance changes, there aren’t any to take a look at just yet given the patch is only beginning its fortnight of testing right now. But, be sure to keep checking back on this page over the next two weeks to keep up with all the latest Champion, item, and rune changes headed to the game – we’ll keep these notes updated with everything you need to know.

This is especially as, as lead gameplay designer Mark Yetter says on Twitter, “the first patch of preseason is definitely a stabilisation period”:

Without further ado, let’s dive in! Here are the tentative League of Legends patch 10.24 notes (thanks, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.24 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

As reflected in the 2020 League of Legends patch schedule, LoL patch 10.24 is currently due to go live on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 03:00 PT for NA servers, 05:00 GMT for EUW servers, and 03:00 CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

We’ll post the exact times when they get confirmed by Riot, usually the day before the patch goes live.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.24 BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

None on the PBE to check out just yet, but keep checking back on this page as a bunch will likely appear in the coming days, and we’ll post them all here!

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.24 New CHAMPION SKINS

Champion Skins

 COSMIC ANIVIA – 1350 RP
“A regal and truly ancient being, whose swirling energies give birth to
entire galaxies. She has begun to wall off her creations, fearing the
return of an ancient, golden foe that her kind has long sought to
forget…”
YouTube Thumbnail

Here’s the COSMIC ANIVIA splash art:

COSMIC ILLAOI – 1350 RP
“An entity who carries the raw power of cosmic creation in her hands,
Illaoi can slam the orb she holds into the very fabric of reality,
allowing time to flow forward even in places where life has been
eradicated.”
YouTube Thumbnail
Here’s the COSMIC ILLAOI splash art:
COSMIC NAMI – 1350 RP
“The bringer of life, Nami is charged with scattering the seeds of ‘Élan
vital’ on the newborn, cold lifeless rocks and planets that appear with
the birth of new stars and constellations.”
YouTube Thumbnail

Here’s the COSMIC NAMI splash art:

COSMIC NIDALEE – 1350 RP

“A cosmic tracker and ferocious warrior, she is tasked to find newborn
stars and defend them from the ever-hungry Dark Star corruptants. Darting
from galaxy to galaxy in an eternal hunt, she is forever shifting her
shape like the wandering stars in the sky.”

YouTube Thumbnail

Here’s the COSMIC NIDALEE splash art:

COSMIC HECARIM – 1350 RP

“A knight in the Queen’s court, he leads his calvary across the sky,
forever expanding the outer edge of creation– bringing new life wherever
his hooves fall.”

YouTube Thumbnail

Here’s the COSMIC HECARIM splash art:

COSMIC VARUS – 1350 RP

“A young member of the cosmic court, minted in the image of the Dark Star
corruptant Varus. Tasked with destroying his monstrous doppelganger, this
new Varus seeks his place among the stars after his task is finally
complete.”

YouTube Thumbnail

The COSMIC VARUS splash art isn’t on the PBE just yet, but keep checking back at it’ll arrive soon!

COSMIC VLADIMIR – 1350 RP

“Pompous, arrogant, and isolated from his cosmic brethren, Vladimir drinks
the essence from dead worlds to infuse dying ones with life. Yet as of
late his hunger has begun to grow…”

YouTube Thumbnail

Here’s the COSMIC VLADIMIR splash art:

COSMIC SKARNER – 1350 RP
“An ancient creature of deep, primal wisdoms from before the forming of
the first galaxies, Skarner is composed of the very elements that are the
building blocks of all the cosmos. His kind are the radiant antithesis of
the ancient, squirming things that lurk in the deep darkness of space, and
beyond it.”
YouTube Thumbnail

Here’s the COSMIC SKARNER splash art:

DARK COSMIC LISSANDRA – 1350 RP
“Once a cosmic entity charged with identifying future threats to the
cosmos, her hunger for ever greater knowledge drew her into conflict with
the Dark Star, which consumed her. Transformed into a mad doomsayer who sees a true universe in the ashes of this one, she has become the
very end she once feared.”
YouTube Thumbnail

Here’s the DARK COSMIC LISSANDRA splash art:

PRESTIGE STAR GUARDIAN SORAKA – 100 PRESTIGE POINTS

The PRESTIGE STAR GUARDIAN SORAKA skin and splash art haven’t hit the PBE just yet, but you can check out Riot’s preview of it in action right here:

KHA’ZIX VISUAL EFFECTS UPDATE

Kha’Zix VFX update

It turns out Kha’Zix, The Voidreaver, is in for a visual effects rework this coming patch. Oliver ‘Beardilocks’ McDonald, the lead visual effects artist for League of Legends’ skins, has posted some information about this update on Reddit, which we’ve included here for you:

Kha’Zix Base Visual Effects Update from r/LeaguePBE

YouTube Thumbnail

Well, that’s pretty much it for the tentative League of Legends patch 10.24 notes right now, but be sure to keep on heading back to these notes over the course of the patch’s testing cycle as we’ll be updating it to reflect what’s going on on the PBE throughout the fortnight. Assuming you want to keep up with all the latest changes on the way, that is? Of course you do.

Also, go catch up on the LoL patch 10.23 notes – the Preseason 2021 changes are hefty and it’s worth knowing what’s just hit the live game. Plus, we have a LoL tier list which is packed with all you need to know about the best League of Legends Champions to play in each role if you’re on the lookout for some tips.

