League of Legends patch 11.16 notes – Coven skins, Legendary Evelynn, Prestige LeBlanc

Jump To





The League of Legends patch cycle continues on. Now that League of Legends patch 11.15 has rolled onto live servers, its follow-up has begun to debut on the MOBA game’s testing grounds for what looks like an extended period of time this round – a three-week dev cycle, rather than the usual fortnight-long turnover we’re used to. So, with a bunch of new content ahead, let’s take a look at what’s coming for League of Legends patch 11.16, shall we?

While the previous two updates were all about the Sentinels, the Ruined King, Viego, and – of course – new champion Akshan, this time it’s all about a new batch of Coven skins. Themed around the alternate universe all about some dark deities’ attempts to return to the world, “challenged only by the light of the eclipse”, the new Coven skins are coming up for lucky champions Ahri, Ashe, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Malphite, Warwick, and LeBlanc, who gets a Prestige Edition version.

As is usually the case when a patch is fresh to the PBE, there are no balance changes to get a look at just yet, but we’ll very likely see some arrive in the coming days, so do keep checking back on these notes.

It’s also worth keeping an eye on this page if you’re keen to get a look at that “mid-scope Sona update” Riot’s planning to drop with patch 11.16, as we should see that come to the testing grounds soon.

For now, let’s take a look at what’s coming up – here are the tentative League of Legends patch 11.16 notes (cheers, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.16 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.15 is due to go live on Wednesday August 11, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.16 CHAMPION CHANGES

Champion Changes

None just yet! But, keep checking back on this section in the coming days, as we’ll very likely see a bunch of balance changes hit the PBE very soon.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.16 – CHAMPION SKINS

Champion Skins

Coven Ahri

Here’s the COVEN AHRI splash art:

COVEN ASHE

Here’s the COVEN ASHE splash:

COVEN CASSIOPEIA

Here’s the COVEN CASSIOPEIA splash:

COVEN EVELYNN – LEGEDNARY SKIN – 1820 RP

With COVEN EVELYNN being a Legendary skin, she gets a new voiceover:

Here’s the COVEN EVELYNN splash art:

COVEN LEBLANC – PRESTIGE EDITION

Here’s the COVEN LEBLANC PRESTIGE EDITION splash art:

COVEN WARWICK

Here’s the COVEN WARWICK splash art:

COVEN MALPHITE

Here’s the COVEN MALPHITE splash art:

MISCELLANEOUS

Miscellaneous

Your Shop is back on the PBE (offers a personalised sale on champion skins based on match history, with six offers available).

That’s all there is for the League of Legends patch 11.16 notes right now, but keep checking back on this page over its two-week-long testing cycle as there’ll be plenty more to get a look at as balance changes and other content start hitting the PBE.

If you’re after some tips to improve your game, take a look at our sister site The Loadout’s League of Legends ranks guide for some pointers on how to work your way up those ladders.