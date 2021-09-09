League of Legends patch 11.19 notes – new champion Vex, Dawnbringer, Nightbringer skins

Jump To





Here we are, well on our way into the League of Legends 2021 patch cycle. LoL patch 11.18 has been fired off onto live servers, which means it’s time to see what’s now dropping onto the MOBA game’s PBE for a fortnight o’ testing. There’s a whole lot to check out already for this update – let’s take a good look, shall we?

First up is, of course, League of Legends’ new champion Vex. We already saw Riot’s reveal of Vex’s abilities earlier this week, but now we’ve got the full rundown of the grumpy little yordle’s stats and exact tooltips, giving us a really good idea of how she’s going to tackle the Rift when she makes her debut very soon. You can check out all of these, plus her splash art, bio, and other details, in the Vex section of the notes below.

Elsewhere this patch, we’ve got a bunch of shiny new skins on the way, bringing fresh looks for Morgana, Yone, Lillia, Tryndamere, and Kayn across the Dawnbringer and Nightbringer skin lines, with lucky Kayn getting a prestige edition, too. We’ve also got our Worlds skin hitting the PBE, with Jarvan IV the champ getting the new look this year. Get a look at these in the champion skins section below.

As is often the case when a new patch hits the PBE, there aren’t any balance changes to get a peek at just yet, but keep checking back on these notes as we’ll surely see some hit the testing grounds in the coming days – and we’ll post everything you need to know right here when they do.

Without further ado, here’s our rundown of the tentative League of Legends patch 11.19 notes (cheers, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.19 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.19 is due to go live on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

League of Legends patch 11.19 – New Champion Vex

Vex, the Gloomist

VEX STATS

Base HP – 520

HP per level – 90

HP regen / HP5 – 6.5

HP regen per level – 0.12

Base armour – 23

Armour per level – 3.25

Base AD – 54

AD per level – 2.75

Base mana – 490

Mana per level – 32

Move speed – 335

Attack speed per level – 1

Attack range – 550

VEX ABILITIES

Doom ‘n’ Gloom (Passive): Ability: Every [25-16] seconds Vex becomes afflicted with Doom, causing her next basic ability to interrupt dashes and Fear enemies for [0.75-1.5] seconds. Whenever a nearby enemy dashes or blinks, Vex marks them with Gloom for 6 seconds. Vex’s next attack against a Gloomed enemy deals an additional [30-180 (+25% AP)] magic damage and reduces this ability’s cooldown by 25%. Non-champion targets take [40-60%] damage and refund 10% of this ability’s sooldown. Enemies Feared by this ability move more slowly the farther they are from Vex.

Mistral Bolt (Q): Ability: Cooldown – 9/8/7/6/5 seconds Mana – 45/50/55/30/65 Vex launches a wave of mist that deals [60/110/160/210/260 (+60% AP)] magic damage. After a delay, the wave becomes smaller and faster. Consumes Gloom on enemies hit.

Personal Space (W): Ability: Cooldown – 20/18/16/14/12 seconds Mana – 75 Vex gains [50/80/110/140/170 (+80% AP)] Shield for 2.5 seconds and emits a shockwave that deals [80/120/160/200/240 (+30% AP)] magic damage. Consumes Gloom on enemies hit.

Looming Darkness (E): Ability: Cooldown – 13 seconds Mana – 70 Vex commands Shadow to fly to a location, increasing in size as it travels. Upon arriving, it deals [50/70/90/110/130 (+40/45/50/55/60% AP)] magic damage and Slows by 30/35/40/45/50% for 2 seconds.

Applies Gloom to enemies hit.

Shadow Surge (R): Ability: Cooldown – 140/120/100 seconds Mana – 100 Shadow excitedly surges forward, dealing [75/125/175 (+20% AP)] magic damage and marking the first enemy champion hit for 4 seconds. Recast: Dash to the marked champion, dealing [150/250/350 (+50% AP)] magic damage on arrival. If the marked champion dies within 6 seconds of taking damage from this Ability, it’s Cooldown is temporarily reset.

VEX VOICEOVER AND GAMEPLAY PREVIEW

Here’s a look at Vex’s gameplay in action (in her Dawnbringer release skin) from SkinSpotlights:

Here’s Vex’s English-language VO:

VEX RELEASE SKIN

Vex’s release skin is Dawnbringer Vex – here’s the splash:

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.19 BALANCE CHANGES

Champion changes

None just yet! But keep checking back as we’ll post all the coming balance changes right here when they hit the PBE.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.19 – NEW CHAMPION SKINS

New champion skins

WORLDS 2021 JARVAN IV

1350 RP

Here’s the WORLDS 2021 JARVAN IV splash art:

DAWNBRINGER MORGANA

1350 RP

Here’s the DAWNBRINGER MORGANA splash art:

DAWNBRINGER YONE

1820 RP – LEGENDARY SKIN

Here’s the DAWNBRINGER YONE VO, seeing as he’s a Legendary skin:

Here’s the DAWNBRINGER YONE splash art:

NIGHTBRINGER LILLIA

1350 RP

Here’s the NIGHTBRINGER LILLIA splash art:

NIGHTBRINGER TRYNDAMERE

1350 RP

Here’s the NIGHTBRINGER TRYNDAMERE splash art:

NIGHTBRINGER KAYN

1350 RP

Here’s the NIGHTBRINGER KAYN splash art:

NIGHTBRINGER KAYN – PRESTIGE EDITION

2,000 EVENT TOKENS

Here’s the NIGHTBRINGER KAYN – PRESTIGE EDITION splash art:

That’s it in the way of League of Legends patch 11.19 notes for now, but keep checking back on this page over the update’s two-week-long testing cycle as we’ll see plenty more content come to the PBE soon, with champion balance changes and potentially some other tweaks and news on the way.

