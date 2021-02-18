League of Legends patch 11.5 notes – Bee themed skins, item changes

Jump To



Another fortnight, another League of Legends update. League of Legends patch 11.4 has hit live servers, which means a brand-new batch of balance changes is coming our way. Now, it’s patch 11.5’s turn for two weeks of testing – so, let’s see what’s headed to League very soon, shall we?

Those who missed seeing any new League of Legends champion skins in the latest patch can rejoice – there are some shiny new styles on the way for 11.5, which look just perfect to usher in spring. Kog’Maw, Malzahar, and Yuumi get some snazzy bee themed skins this update, and they’re pretty darn adorable. As you might expect, these bring new models, textures, SFX, VFX, and recalls – and you can check these out in the ‘Champion Skins’ section below.

As is often the case when a new patch first drops onto the PBE, there aren’t many balance changes to take a look at just yet, but there’s still plenty of time. Keep checking back on these notes over the next couple weeks to stay up-to-date with the changes that’ll surely hit the PBE very soon.

Without further ado, here are the tentative League of Legends patch 11.5 notes based on what’s on the PBE for testing (cheers, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.5 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.5 is due to go live on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 03:00 PT for NA servers, 05:00 GMT for EUW servers, and 03:00 CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

We’ll post the exact times here when Riot Games confirms them, closer to launch.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.5 – BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

None just yet, but keep checking back over the next couple weeks!

Item Changes

Manamune Cost: Total cost increased to 3000 from 2900 Combine cost increased to 1150 from 1050 Essence Reaver Stats: Attack Damage decreased to 45 from 55 Shard of True Ice Effects: New passive effect! “Conquest: You may place wards at 300 further range” Black Mist Scythe Effects: New passive effect! “Conquest: You may place wards at 300 further range”

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.5 – CHAMPION SKINS

BEE’MAW – 1350 RP

Here’s the joint BEE’MAW and YUUBEE splash art (via Riot on Twitter):

YUUBEE – 1350 RP

BEEZAHAR – 1350 RP

Here’s the BEEZAHAR splash art (via Riot on Twitter):

Here’s Riot’ PBE preview of the new skins in action:

Something must bee buzzing on P-BEE-E! 🍯 Bee'Maw, Yuubee & Beezahar! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/j7WN6uXhs2 — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) February 17, 2021

HECARIM VFX UPDATE

As we previously reported, it looks like there’s a Hecarim VFX update on the way – it’s not hit the PBE just yet, but you can get an idea of what’s coming up for testing “soon” below:

Spooky Horse with a fresh new spooky look should hitting pbe soon. New features

-HOOF PRINTS on a l l skins

– An actual Fire tail no more solid shape!

– Cleaner Arcade Visuals

– further enhanced thematic elements on elderwood and other skins pic.twitter.com/ZQwlDTalu2 — Jason 🌹 (@Lanky_Tree) February 17, 2021

That’s all there is for the tentative League of Legends patch 11.5 notes based on what’s on the PBE right now, but keep an eye on this page over its two-week-long testing cycle as we’ll keep it updated with all of the changes that drop ahead of the update’s live launch. Assuming you want to keep up with all the latest changes headed to League, that is? Of course you do.

